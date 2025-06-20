Ben's Soft Pretzels & Live Large Distribution Announce Strategic Appointment of Rich Trowbridge as Director of Marketing

Ben's Soft Pretzels and Live Large Distribution Hire of Rich Trowbridge as Director of Marketing

I am thrilled to be joining this amazing team and to help them grow Ben's Soft Pretzels and Live Large Distribution,” — Rich Trowbridge

GOSHEN, IN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchising Corp. and its wholesale distribution arm, Live Large Distribution, are pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Trowbridge as their new Director of Marketing. Trowbridge, a seasoned marketing professional, will lead all brand and marketing initiatives for both entities, focusing on expanding market reach and supporting growth strategies.

Rich brings over 20 years of experience in visual communication, design, and marketing strategy. As an independent contractor, he’s produced projects for clients and corporations across a wide range of industries nationwide, including Ben’s Soft Pretzels. His deep understanding of quality brand standards, combined with his broad marketing expertise, makes him an ideal fit for this role.

"We are incredibly excited to have Rich as Director of Marketing for both Ben's Soft Pretzels and our new Live Large Distribution," said Brian Krider, COO of Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchising Corp. and CEO of Live Large Distribution. "Rich has consistently demonstrated a unique blend of strategic vision and creative execution. His leadership will be vital as we continue to grow the Ben's Soft Pretzels brand and introduce our premium Amish Pretzel Co. wholesale products to a wider market through Live Large Distribution."

In his new position, Trowbridge will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies, managing brand identity, overseeing digital marketing efforts, and supporting sales initiatives across both the franchising and wholesale distribution segments. He will play a crucial role in promoting the beloved Ben's Soft Pretzels experience while also establishing the presence of Amish Pretzel Co. products in the wholesale sector.

"I am thrilled to be joining this amazing team and to help them grow Ben's Soft Pretzels and Live Large Distribution," said Rich Trowbridge. "This is a fantastic opportunity to leverage innovative marketing strategies to connect our delicious pretzel products with even more customers, both through our existing franchise locations and new wholesale partnerships."

About Ben's Soft Pretzels: Ben's Soft Pretzels is a rapidly growing pretzel bakery franchise that offers a unique, hot, fresh, and fluffy pretzel experience. Founded in 2008, Ben's Soft Pretzels has become a beloved brand known for its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, with locations across the United States.

About Live Large Distribution: Live Large Distribution is the wholesale distribution arm of Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchising Corp., dedicated to bringing premium pretzel products, including the Amish Pretzel Co. line, to a broader range of businesses. Focusing on quality, freshness, and reliable service, Live Large Distribution aims to be a leading supplier of wholesale frozen pretzel products.

Our mission is simple: To share truly exceptional pretzels with the world—preserving authenticity while making delicious, handcrafted pretzels more accessible than ever. Let’s rid the world of inferior pretzels through #WorldPretzelDomination

