Capital Vacations Celebrates America’s Culinary Identity Through Regional Foodways

Savor the Stories Behind the Flavors at These Popular Summer Destinations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel should be more than just a change of scenery—it’s an invitation to step into the cultural heartbeat of a place. And few things capture a region’s history, traditions, and soul like its food. Across the portfolio of Capital Vacations resorts, guests don’t just take vacations—they experience local foodways that tell stories passed down through generations, one dish at a time.From coast to coast, each destination offers a deep and delicious connection to the cultural roots of its community. Here’s a flavorful journey through just a few of our favorite spots—and the culinary traditions that make them unforgettable:Branson, Missouri – Hearty Traditions Served with HarmonyNestled in the Ozarks, Branson is a celebration of Americana, and its food culture is no different. Here, comfort food meets performance art, where places like Mel’s Hard Luck Diner serve burgers and milkshakes with a side of nostalgic doo-wop. At Dolly Parton’s Stampede, a four-course Southern feast is dished out alongside a spectacle of horsemanship, blending nourishment with entertainment in true Branson fashion.Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Coastal Heritage on the PlateAlong South Carolina’s coast, the culinary scene is shaped by Gullah Geechee traditions, blending African, Caribbean, and Southern flavors into deeply soulful dishes. She-Crab Soup, okra-based stews, seafood and Lowcountry boils are more than meals—they’re a celebration of resilience and heritage.Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – Appalachian Roots, Southern HeartSouthern hospitality is served piping hot in Pigeon Forge, where recipes reflect the rich, resourceful cooking of Appalachia. Whether it’s all-you-can-eat catfish at Huck Finn’s or slow-simmered pot roast at The Old Mill, these dishes are rooted in family tradition and local pride.Sedona, Arizona – Earthy Flavors of the SouthwestSedona’s cuisine echoes its landscape: bold, colorful, and grounded in the earth. The city’s culinary offerings pay homage to Native and Mexican influences, with dishes like fire-roasted corn, enchiladas, and smoky chili blends reflecting centuries-old foodways adapted to desert living.Orlando, Florida – A Global Table in the Heart of FloridaIn Orlando, culinary diversity takes center stage. The city’s international influences come alive through creative, immersive dining—from Latin street food to futuristic theme park cuisine like the Mario Burger or Northern Lights Martini. Food here reflects the global stories of the people who call Orlando home.Hollywood, Florida – Caribbean Soul, Latin FlavorThis vibrant coastal city celebrates the fusion of Caribbean and Latin American cuisines. From jerk chicken and plantains to Cubano sandwiches and ceviche, every bite reflects the immigrant stories that shaped South Florida’s flavor identity.Breezy Point, Minnesota – Simple Pleasures, Lakeside RootsUp North, mealtime is about comfort and connection. In Breezy Point, classic American fare—burgers, fresh salads, and hearty breakfasts—brings people together at lakeside diners and cozy cafés. It’s a place where simplicity and community still define the dining experience.Cape Cod, Massachusetts – Seafaring History in Every BiteCape Cod cuisine is steeped in New England’s maritime heritage. Clam chowder, lobster rolls, and fried oysters speak to the region’s fishing legacy. And for dessert? A stop at Four Seas Ice Cream connects visitors to a timeless tradition of sweet summer indulgence.Whether you're rediscovering family traditions, tasting something new, or learning the history behind a regional dish, every Capital Vacations getaway is an invitation to connect more deeply through food.To explore these destinations and more, or to learn about Capital Vacations Club and its portfolio of culturally rich resort experiences, visit www.capitalvacations.club # # #About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with more than 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

