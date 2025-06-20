International Greenscapes Showcases Biophilic Design Leadership at HOTEC 2025

Palm Court at RH San Francisco 22ft Olive Tree, Ledger, Bentonville AR

International Greenscapes proudly participated in HOTEC Design 2025 and drew strong interest from top hospitality decision-makers.

SCOTTSDALE, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Greenscapes proudly participated in HOTEC Design 2025, held June 17–20 in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the company’s innovative biophilic design solutions drew strong interest from top hospitality decision-makers. Representing the full portfolio of brands—including NatureMaker , Plantworks, and Treescapes —were Gary Hanick and Jessica Muschaweck, key members of the International Greenscapes sales team.HOTEC Design is a premier event bringing together senior-level hospitality designers, architects, purchasing firms, and owners for focused one-on-one meetings with suppliers and manufacturers. This year’s format provided a powerful platform for meaningful conversations and strategic networking.“The one-on-one meetings were incredibly productive,” said Gary Hanick, Director of Business Development at NatureMaker. “We engaged directly with hospitality leaders who are seeking sustainable, visually captivating solutions for both interior and exterior environments.”International Greenscapes’ presence at HOTEC spotlighted the company’s signature work in biophilic design—custom artificial trees, immersive greenery installations, and fire-retardant plant systems designed to elevate guest experiences in hotels, resorts, and destination venues around the world.Jessica Muschaweck, Director of Sales for International Greenscapes, added, “It was clear that the hospitality industry is embracing biophilic design not just as an aesthetic trend, but as a strategic differentiator. Our meetings are already leading to important new relationships and project opportunities across all three brands.”With a growing portfolio of standout installations—from luxury lobbies to rooftop retreats—International Greenscapes continues to redefine how nature is integrated into built environments.About International GreenscapesInternational Greenscapes is the parent company of NatureMaker, Plantworks, and Treescapes, industry leaders in biophilic design for commercial environments. With more than four decades of experience, the company designs and installs custom artificial trees, preserved greenery, and fire-rated plant solutions for hospitality, retail, healthcare, and public spaces worldwide.

