INTERNATIONAL GREENSCAPES LAUNCHES UNIFIED WEBSITE TO SHOWCASE THREE INDUSTRY-LEADING BRANDS

Treescapes - Restoration Hardware - San Francisco Gallery Naturemaker- City Place - West Palm Beach, Fla Plantworks for The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower - Las Vegas

Plantworks, Treescapes, and Naturemaker Now Live Under One Digital Roof

It’s not just a brand update—it’s a platform to help architects, designers, and developers explore what’s possible when natural form meets human creativity.” — Ira Falk, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Greenscapes , a leader in biophilic and botanical design solutions, has launched a new unified website, internationalgreenscapes.com, bringing together its three flagship brands— Plantworks , Treescapes, and Naturemaker —in one cohesive digital experience.Designed to reflect the company’s commitment to natural artistry, innovation, and architectural integration, the new website highlights each brand’s unique capabilities while reinforcing their shared vision: to elevate environments with nature-inspired design.Naturemaker: The originator and manufacturer of sculpted, hand-crafted artisan steel-core trees for iconic interior and exterior locations.Treescapes: Manufacturer of preserved palms and fully fabricated trees engineered for durability and realism.Plantworks: Known for immersive showroom experiences, natural wood trunk trees, florals, hedges, and stunning green walls.“The new website reflects who we are—three specialized brands with one united purpose,” said Ira Falk, CEO of International Greenscapes. “It’s not just a brand update—it’s a platform to help architects, designers, and developers explore what’s possible when natural form meets human creativity.”Visitors to the new website will find detailed brand pages, product capabilities, IFR (Inherently Fire Retardant) resources, and the company’s commitment to biophilic design—a growing movement that connects people to nature in the built environment.Explore the new site: internationalgreenscapes.comAbout International GreenscapesInternational Greenscapes is the parent company of Naturemaker, Treescapes, and Plantworks—leaders in the creation of premium artificial trees, greenery, and botanical design solutions. With decades of expertise and projects around the world, the company offers innovative solutions that balance beauty, safety, and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.