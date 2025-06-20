Official Media Advisory: TPWD Presenting About Prescribed Fire at Community Briefing

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will provide a presentation on prescribed fire efforts in Bastrop and Buescher State Parks from 6-8 p.m. June 23 at the Bastrop County Community Center.

The briefing will cover topics including background on the Rolling Pines fire (January 2022) along with findings and TPWD’s implementation of those findings into prescribed-fire efforts.

TPWD will also present prescribed fire plans for the fall and winter 2025 and early 2026 season and take public comments.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 23

Where: Bastrop County Community Center, 15 American Legion Dr., Bastrop, Texas

Prescribed burns are used as a management tool to improve wildlife habitats by restoring forest and prairie areas historically maintained by natural fires. Prescribed burns also reduce available fuels that accumulate naturally, including leaf litter, fallen branches, understory growth and dead trees. By reducing available fuels, prescribed burns minimize the risk of a potentially destructive wildfire.

Prescribed burning offers the most effective and ecologically beneficial long-term management strategy for restoring and maintaining TPWD lands, minimizing fire-suppression costs and emergency rehabilitation of lands damaged by catastrophic wildfire.

TPWD’s wildlife and state parks divisions administer wildland fire management for burnable acres on all department-managed lands. TPWD also provides education and training to private landowners on the implementation of prescribed fire through the department’s Technical Guidance program.

For more information on fire management, visit TPWD’s Wildland Fire Management.