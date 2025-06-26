MyBTCX.com Launches Global Cryptocurrency Exchange

MyBTCX.com Buy Crypto with Credit Card Buy Crypto with Apple Pay Buy Crypto with Google Pay Buy Crypto with SEPA

New global crypto platform MyBTCX.com launches. Buy crypto using Visa or Mastercard credit and debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, SEPA, PIX, PayID, and more.

Buying crypto with credit card, debit card and local payment methods is now easy. MyBTCX.com gives users access to crypto using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, SEPA, PIX, and more” — Duane

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Global Crypto Platform Offers Multiple Ways to Buy Bitcoin Instantly

A new international crypto platform has officially launched. MyBTCX.com offers users in 130+ countries around the world a secure and frictionless way to buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and dozens other popular cryptocurrencies with a broad array of local and global payment options.|

When international customers buy using Visa or Mastercard credit cards, debit cards, digital wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay, bank transfers and PayID in Australia, crypto traders gain instant access to the global market.

Access Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Using Trusted Local Payment Methods

MyBTCX.com has partnered with leading crypto payment processors to deliver a fast, non-custodial experience for users worldwide. Each supported region includes localized payment rails tailored to that jurisdiction.

Key Payment Options Include:

- Visa and Mastercard Credit Cards / Debit Cards – Known and used around the globe, credit card payments are fast, easy and secure.

- Apple Pay & Google Pay – Tap-to-buy functionality enables instant credit and debit purchases via smartphones, tablets and supported browsers on desktop.

- PayID – Available to users in Australia, PayID enables seamless crypto purchases using familiar bank-linked email addresses or phone numbers. It offers fast, secure, and low-friction transfers from supported Australian banks, with funds delivered directly to the user’s crypto wallet — no need to memorize BSBs or account numbers.

- SEPA – Eurozone users can buy crypto through the Single Euro Payments Area network, which allows for low-cost, bank-to-bank transfers across EU member states. SEPA payments typically settle within one business day, offering a reliable and compliant method for purchasing a variety of cryptocurrencies.

Global Accessibility, Local Convenience

The launch of MyBTCX.com brings a globally accessible crypto onramp to individuals in over 130 countries. With leading support for over 30 fiat currencies, the platform removes many of the barriers associated with traditional crypto exchanges.

Instead of maintaining and holding crypto within an exchange account or wallet, all purchases are sent directly to the user’s destination wallet address — supporting decentralization, self custody and enhancing user-end security.

Why MyBTCX.com Stands Out

- Global Reach – Buy bitcoin, ether and more cryptocurrencies in the USA, Australia, EU, Canada, Brazil, and more using trusted local payment methods

- Non-Custodial by Design – Crypto is delivered directly to user wallets

- Speed & Simplicity – Avoid delays with their direct payments, auto-exchange rates, and on-chain delivery

- Security – Strong KYC/AML verification along with airtight security makes MyBTCX.com the safe choice for international buyers and sellers

- Customer Service – Users access fast, personalized assistance through their MyBTCX.com WhatsApp Business channel at +1 226-456-3468 or by emailing help@mybtcx.com — providing a direct line for real-time responses and human-driven service.

- Fast KYC, Friction-Free Setup – Identity verification is quicker than ever thanks to trusted third-party partners. Most users are verified and ready to trade within minutes, with the flexibility to complete the process on desktop or seamlessly hand off to a mobile device.

- Diverse Payment Options – A wide range of funding methods are available to suit both small and large transactions. Depending on the user’s location, supported options include credit and debit cards, bank transfers,PayID, and plenty more — offering flexibility, convenience, and speed at every level.

Who It’s For

The MyBTCX.com platform is ideal for first-time buyers, international travelers, online purchasers, and anyone looking to access cryptocurrency without the complexity of managing exchange balances or wallets tied to centralized platforms. MyBTCX.com provides over 100 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and Solana (SOL) to name a few of the hottest coins available.

Users who want to buy Bitcoin with Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay in North America, or purchase Ethereum (Ether) using SEPA or PIX internationally, now have a flexible, secure, and user-friendly option.

Trusted Processing

MyBTCX.com does not hold customer funds or conduct transactions on behalf of the user. Instead, it acts as a global gateway, connecting users with secure crypto purchase experiences. Confirmation details, purchase receipts, and blockchain delivery records are issued directly by a trusted payment processor, ensuring transparency and compliance. This keeps the global crypto customer informed throughout each step of every trade made.

About MyBTCX.com

Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com was launched to offer residents in 130+ countries, the ability to buy and sell over 100 cryptocurrencies, with 30+ fiat currencies, and a wide range of global and local payment methods for fast and secure transactions worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.