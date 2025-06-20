King Titus Drops Explosive New Single and Video 'Drip' This Fourth of July Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip-hop artist and rising entertainment force King Titus is set to heat up the summer with the release of his latest single and music video, "Drip", arriving just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The track will be available on all major digital music platforms."Drip" follows the success of his previous single "Party", a high-energy collaboration featuring Latin superstar Kevin Roldán and platinum-certified rapper Kirko Bangz. Known for his dynamic style and relentless work ethic, King Titus made a bold impression in 2023 with his breakout single "My Type", produced by Voice Watkins—a fan favorite that's set for an upcoming re-release.Currently on the road, King Titus is building momentum with live performances as part of his upcoming tour, with stops slated in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Seattle, Tucson, and more cities to be announced."King has been perfecting his craft since he was very young—now he's ready to unleash the beast," says manager Roy Thompson of AMP.In addition to his music, King Titus is expanding his brand with several new ventures, including the launch of his fitness fashion wear line, a 2026 calendar, and other creative projects.King Titus is currently available for interviews, photo shoots, event appearances, performances, charity functions, blog features, and other notable opportunities.For bookings, press inquiries, or more information, please contact:Roy ThompsonAMPPhone: 214-779-1557Email: roy@americanmusicpeople.comWebsite: www.americanmusicpeople.com

King Titus - Drip

