RLG Partners to Launch Innovative Training Program for Navigating Complex EPR Regulations

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RLG ( Reverse Logistics Group ), a global leader in circular solutions and compliance services, has joined forces with industry leaders to launch a new training resource aimed at helping companies comply with extended producer responsibility (EPR) packaging laws across multiple states. EPR Academy was established to address the industry's need for better understanding of compliance regulations, bringing relevant information required for reporting into one easily accessible place. The course modules provide practical guidance for clients preparing for registration in obligating U.S. States and include references, case studies from other jurisdictions and useful links.“EPR Academy provides a robust new resource for regulatory/compliance managers to better lead their companies through EPR compliance,” said Brad Wright, Executive Vice President of RLG Americas. “This one-stop resource is much needed in the market, and RLG is thrilled to participate as a knowledge partner in this important work.”As a globally renowned expert in EPR, RLG contributed to the development of the course, both in an advisory capacity and through its input from a stakeholder perspective.EPR packaging laws have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Maryland, and Oregon. Companies must report the amount of packaging they sell in these states according to each state's regulations and calendar. The first reporting deadline in the U.S. was in Oregon on March 31, 2025, with upcoming deadlines in Colorado and California later this year.The Academy was founded as a collaborative effort between RLG Americas, corporate EPR advocates, and association partners.To learn more about the course or to register, visit www.learnepr.com About RLGRLG (Reverse Logistics Group) is a global leader in circularity solutions, helping businesses meet EPR requirements and supporting PROs with planning, IT, and management. With 30 years of experience and clients in over 80 countries, we deliver scalable, tech-driven solutions tailored to each client.In North America, we provide EPR compliance services for packaging, batteries, textiles, and WEEE, along with full support for PROs in Canada and the US. Our data management capabilities span the entire compliance process, backed by a database of over 60 million SKUs.As part of the Reconomy Group, serving 22,000+ global companies, RLG is committed to building a sustainable, circular economy through innovation and collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.