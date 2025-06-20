AI CERTs® Crosses 50+ Global Partnerships in its Drive to Build a Billion-Certified, Future-Ready Workforce

The expansion marks a strategic milestone in AI CERTs®’ mission to accelerate the global adoption of high-quality certification programs in AI.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, has significantly expanded its Authorized Training Partner (ATP) Program. It is now collaborating with over 50 training institutions and learning and development firms worldwide. This expansion marks a strategic milestone in AI CERTs’ mission to accelerate the global adoption of high-quality certification programs in artificial intelligence. It also aligns with the organization’s larger vision of certifying a billion individuals worldwide and actively contributing to the development of a future-ready, digitally empowered workforce.The ATP Program is designed to enable credible training providers, corporate academies, universities, and digital learning platforms to scale their certification offerings. Partners are also equipped with advanced role-based courseware, globally recognized certification exams, instructor training resources, sales enablement materials, and volume-based pricing benefits. The program is specifically structured to allow organizations to meet growing market demand for certified professionals across sectors including finance, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and education.By joining the AI CERTs’ ATP ecosystem, partners gain a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded education market. Partners receive access to courseware and assessments aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards. They also benefit from co-branded marketing collateral, ongoing support, and participation in AI CERTs’ global initiatives to standardize and elevate skills in emerging technologies.The expansion of the ATP network reflects AI CERTs’ growing influence across key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Among the newly onboarded partners are some of the most reputed names in the global training landscape, such as Fast Lane, Lumify Work, LLPA, Koenig Solutions, IT College, ITG Corp, CourseMonster, iLEARN – Innovative Learning, and many others. These partners represent a diverse array of organizations, from boutique technology academies and corporate training firms to national education providers and specialized tech institutes.With this program, AI CERTsis not only strengthening its global footprint but also fostering a scalable and inclusive learning ecosystem. The ATP framework enables localized delivery of globally benchmarked content. It also allows partners to tailor certification programs for their regional markets while ensuring consistency in quality and outcomes.The ATP Program is open to organizations with a proven track record in training delivery and a commitment to advancing digital skills. Through this initiative, AI CERTsaims to bridge the global skills gap and create a workforce prepared for the evolving demands of the industry with the advent of AI technologies.With more than 50 partners now actively delivering AI CERTscertification programs, the company is setting a new benchmark for scalable, partner-led credentialing in the tech education space. The expansion is a testament to the relevance and rigor of AI CERTs’ certification pathways and its partner-first growth strategy.To see the complete list of certifications, visit: https://store.aicerts.ai/

