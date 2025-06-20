Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,413 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 1770, Consumer Safety Technology Act

H.R. 1770 would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a pilot program to explore the use of artificial intelligence and report its findings to the Congress. The bill also would direct the Department of Commerce, in consultation with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to study and report to the Congress on how blockchain technology may be used for consumer protection services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 1770, Consumer Safety Technology Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more