H.R. 1770, Consumer Safety Technology Act

H.R. 1770 would require the Consumer Product Safety Commission to establish a pilot program to explore the use of artificial intelligence and report its findings to the Congress. The bill also would direct the Department of Commerce, in consultation with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to study and report to the Congress on how blockchain technology may be used for consumer protection services.

