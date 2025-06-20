H.R. 1766, NTIA Policy and Cybersecurity Coordination Act

H.R. 1766 would codify the duties currently undertaken by the Office of Policy Analysis and Development within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and rename it the Office of Policy Development and Cybersecurity. Using information from the NTIA, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1766 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025‑‏2030 period; any related costs would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

