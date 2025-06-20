H.R. 1455, ITS Codification Act

H.R. 1455 would codify the authority for and delineate the responsibilities of the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS), a research and engineering laboratory within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The bill also would require ITS to develop emergency communication and tracking technologies to locate people trapped in confined spaces, such as underground mines.

