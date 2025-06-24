Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs Bring the Flavor to Greenport’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Chef Ralph Perrazzo, founder of Snap-O-Razzo, brings the flavor and personality to Greenport’s annual hot dog eating contest at PORT Waterfront. Chef Ralph Perrazzo invites you to the Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest on June 30th at 8PM—hosted at Port Waterfront and sponsored by Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs.

Chef Ralph Perrazzo returns to Long Island as Snap-O-Razzo headlines Greenport’s hot dog contest at PORT Waterfront this July 4th week.

I’m beyond excited to be back on home turf and support a local business doing amazing things with our hot dogs—it’s what drives me every day.” — Chef Ralph Perrazzo, Founder of Snap-O-Razzo

GREENPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenport’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill on Monday, June 30th at 8PM, and this year, the spotlight is on the bold, beefy flavor of Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs The competition will feature contestants going head-to-head in a 10-minute showdown, each tackling Snap-O-Razzo skinless classic beefy butcher dogs —a skinless variety that still delivers an exceptional bite and bold flavor.This year’s event is extra special: Chef Ralph Perrazzo , founder of Snap-O-Razzo, is returning to his Long Island roots for the occasion. Ralph first began experimenting with the hot dogs and sausages that would become Snap-O-Razzo in the kitchen of his beer bar on Long Island. Since then, the brand has grown a cult following for its chef-crafted quality and next-level taste.Joining Ralph will be his fiancée Bailey and their beloved wiener dogs, Boudin and Cappy, making it a true family affair.“I’m beyond excited to be back on home turf and team up with a local small business owner who’s doing amazing things with their restaurant, PORT Waterfront,” said Perrazzo. “There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing passionate entrepreneurs thrive and grow using our products—it’s what drives me every day.”This contest kicks off the July 4th holiday week with high energy, waterfront views, and good vibes all around.Event Highlights:• Unlimited Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs for contestants• A dancing hot dog mascot (yes, it’s happening)• Drink & hot dog specials for the crowd• A post-contest party with waterfront vibes• A chance to meet and chat with Chef Ralph Perrazzo and his familyCome celebrate a night of local flavor, fun, and friendly competition in Greenport.PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill104 3rd St, Greenport, NY 11944(631) 333-2501portbarandgrill.com

