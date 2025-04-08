Snap-O-Razzo Collaborates with Turano Baking Company to Launch Ralphie's Potato Poppy Hot Dog Bun

Snap-O-Razzo debuts new poppy seed potato buns perfect for Snap-O-Razzo hot dogs. Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs logo. Chef Ralph was inspired by the naturally light and fluffy poppy seed rolls he enjoyed as a kid growing up in New York and the white bread poppy buns in Chicago.

Snap-O-Razzo's new plant-based Potato Poppy Bun is crafted for the perfect texture and flavor—inspired by Chef Ralph’s early culinary memories of great bread.

I grew up on bacon, egg & cheese sandwiches on poppy seed Kaiser rolls—wrapped in wax paper, steaming and melding together... I wanted to bring that same level of experience to Snap-O-Razzo hot dogs.” — Chef Ralph Perrazzo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs , known for its commitment to quality and culinary craftsmanship, is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with Turano Baking Company to introduce a one-of-a-kind Potato Poppy Bun—designed specifically to complement Snap-O-Razzo’s premium hot dogs and smoked sausages.With both companies rooted in Italian family traditions, this partnership was a natural fit. Two Italian American innovators teamed up to create the ultimate hot dog bun.Founder Ralph Perrazzo, the visionary behind Snap-O-Razzo Hot Dogs, Perrazzo’s Prime Burgers, and Snap-O-Razzo Cold-Cured Pickles, has built a reputation for producing high-quality, whole-muscle beef burgers, artisanal hot dogs, and unpasteurized pickles, served in some of America’s best resorts, hotels, and local eateries. With a deep passion for Craftsmanship You Can Taste, Perrazzo has now turned his focus to what surrounds the hot dog—the bun.A Bun That Complements the DogInspired by both New York and Chicago’s rich hot dog traditions, this bun brings together the best of both worlds.Thanks to its animal fat-free recipe, the bun has a light, fluffy aeration that enhances its texture without overpowering the star of the show—the hot dog. This bun is designed to dissolve effortlessly in your mouth as it melds with the juiciness of the hot dog, creating a perfectly balanced bite.Inspired by the classic poppy seed Kaiser rolls of New York delis, Perrazzo sought to create a bun that enhances rather than overpowers the eating experience. “I grew up on bacon, egg & cheese sandwiches on poppy seed Kaiser rolls—wrapped in wax paper, steaming and melding together into something special. I wanted to bring that same level of experience to Snap-O-Razzo hot dogs,” said Perrazzo.When Perrazzo was a pastry chef, he was passionate about having Potato Rolls and Butter Rolls in every breadbasket on the table. Potato hot dog buns have become a craze, with nearly 85% of Snap-O-Razzo clients using a 5 ½ inch potato bun. This widespread preference reinforced Perrazzo's commitment to developing a superior bun that enhances the hot dog experience.Through years of trial and refinement, Snap-O-Razzo previously experimented with sesame seed buns before discovering a more harmonious blend of flavor and texture in the Potato Poppy Bun. The search led to a clean, vegetable-based, poppy-seed potato bun that offers a nutty depth of flavor, light yet durable texture to hold toppings on the hot dog, and the perfect size to maintain an optimal bun-to-meat ratio. The bun length still allows for what Perrazzo humorously calls 'nipples out'—just enough for a half-inch of hot dog to peek from each side, ensuring the perfect first and last bite.Raising the Bar on BunsMost potato buns on the market are dense and made with butter or animal fats, which can overpower the hot dog and hide its true flavor. Snap-O-Razzo’s new 6-inch long, 1.6 oz Potato Poppy Bun is 100% plant-based and crafted to fit seamlessly with the brand’s 7.5-inch long natural-cased hot dogs. For customers who enjoy their own topping creations, this bun holds up without overwhelming the taste of the hot dog itself.This innovative bun also satisfies the requests of many chefs seeking a fully plant-based option, allowing them to cater to customers who are conscious about their dietary choices while still delivering an exceptional eating experience with ingredients of their choosing.With the growing popularity of Snap-O-Razzo’s Beefy Butcher line, featuring hot dogs infused with fresh onions and garlic, the company has also introduced the 6-inch skinless Beefy Butcher Dog® to perfectly pair with the new bun.A Collaboration Rooted in QualityTo bring this vision to life, Perrazzo turned to Turano Baking Company, a family-owned bakery renowned for its dedication to traditional techniques and high-quality breads.“Chicago is known for its white bread poppy seed buns, and New York for its poppy-seeded Kaiser rolls. But Snap-O-Razzo is a nationally distributed company, and we needed a bun that made sense for everyone,” said Perrazzo. “I am incredibly grateful to the Turano family for their efforts in making this vision happen.”The new Snap-O-Razzo Potato Poppy Bun is now available nationally, offering foodservice operators, retailers, and hot dog lovers a next-level bun to match the unparalleled quality of Snap-O-Razzo hot dogs. It will be stocked in DOT Foods and can be ordered by your preferred foodservice distributor, DOT# 781322.For more information, visit www.snaporazzo.com or contact info@snaporazzo.com.

