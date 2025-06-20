Division of Small Business Unveils New Logo Reflecting Unity, Vibrancy, and Forward Momentum

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business is pleased to unveil its new logo, a refreshed visual identity that represents a unified and energized division committed to serving entrepreneurs, businesses, and communities across the First State.

The new design features three interlocking circles, symbolizing the strong connection and collaboration among the Division of Small Business, the Delaware Tourism Office, and the Office of Supplier Diversity, the three vital departments overseen by DSB. The interconnected circles underscore the seamless support these entities provide to businesses of all sizes and backgrounds, from startups and suppliers to travel and tourism partners.

“This new logo reflects a fresh approach to the Division of Small Business. It symbolizes who we are today: a modern, cohesive, and collaborative division that is evolving to meet the needs of Delaware’s diverse business community,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “The interconnected design highlights our commitment to working across programs and partners to strengthen our state’s economy.”

The logo’s vibrant color palette—featuring shades of blue and green—represents growth, trust, innovation, and sustainability. It visually reinforces the Division’s forward-facing approach to supporting economic development and empowering business success statewide.

With this new identity, DSB signals a fresh chapter while reaffirming its mission: to help businesses start, grow, and thrive in Delaware. For more information about the Division of Small Business and its services, visit business.delaware.gov.

###

The Delaware Division of Small Business is a service-focused state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital.