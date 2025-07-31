Unveiling of New State Historical Marker Honoring Rehoboth Beach Patrol

For over a century, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol has been more than just a line of defense between swimmers and the sea—it’s been a symbol of dedication, courage, and community spirit along Delaware’s coast.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., that legacy will be officially recognized with the unveiling of a new State of Delaware Historical Marker at the Rehoboth Beach Patrol Building. Established in 1921 by Benjamin F. Shaw and the American Red Cross, the Patrol has safeguarded the city’s two-mile shoreline through generations of lifeguards who have performed countless rescues, provided medical assistance, organized beach evacuations, and engaged the community through safety programs.

The ceremony will bring together local and state leaders, including State Senator Russell Huxtable, former State Representative Pete Schwartzkopf, Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles, Director and State Archivist Stephen M. Marz, and representatives from the Delaware Public Archives who oversee the Historical Markers Program.

The new marker not only commemorates a storied past but also highlights the ongoing commitment of the Patrol to protect residents and visitors alike, making Delaware’s beaches safer and its history richer.

About the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program:

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program traces its origins to 1929, when Governor C. Douglass Buck appointed a committee to review Delaware’s notable historic sites and develop a way to identify them. In 1931, the General Assembly of Delaware passed an act establishing a commission to erect historical markers throughout the state. The markers in each county were numbered sequentially as they were proposed, preceded by NC (New Castle), K (Kent), and S (Sussex) to note the county in which they were located. Since the 1930s, the State of Delaware has erected over 700 markers. The Delaware Public Archives has administered the Historical Markers Program since 1990.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit the website at archives.delaware.gov.