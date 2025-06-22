Hologram Zoo Tourist Attraction Franchise Now Available in South Dakota

Holographic Elephant

Innovative Business Model Aimed at Entrepreneurs, Tourism Operators, and Educational Attractions

It’s exciting to see the buzz when a Hologram Zoo comes to town. From children to older people, theres a huge value add for the community, and we are excited to see this come to South Dakota”.” — John Jackson

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new entertainment concept is now available for development in South Dakota. Axiom Holographics, an international developer of holographic attractions, has announced franchise availability for its Hologram Zoo — an indoor walk-through experience powered by laser light hologram projections and powerful mathematics.John Jackson, business development executive for Axiom Holographics describes the opportunity. “We’ve seen dramatic growth in the number of Hologram Zoo sites across North America. We’re currently at 9 and counting, with Niagara Falls, Canada being our latest location to open”.The company is now accepting inquiries from potential franchise partners across the state, with territorial availability in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and the Black Hills tourism corridor. “We also have whole market territories available”, explained Jackson.The Hologram Zoo uses patented projection methods to simulate the presence of full-scale animals and environments. Current hologram experiences include Africa, Australia, Asia, and Dinosaur experiences — all displayed in walk through settings that recreate the feel of natural habitats. Visitors can move freely through the space and observe animals that respond in real time to human movement. The Zoo can facilitate around 80 guests per hour, making the model economically viable. In addition to the Hologram Zoo experience, Jackson explains that the customers get added bonuses which help to build the operators business, “We also have Photo Studios which take photos and videos”. Using special green screen technology, Axiom found a way to embed zoo guests into the backgrounds of the various shows they attend.“The Photo Studio is a cherished part of the experience for guests and importantly they share the footage to their social media”, explained Jackson.Why South Dakota?South Dakota offers several conditions that align well with the Hologram Zoo franchise model. The state has shown consistent growth in tourism, recreation, and family-oriented attractions. Cities like Sioux Falls and Rapid City continue to see investment in public amenities, private development, and education-focused facilities.The presence of major attractions such as Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, and Custer State Park draws seasonal traffic that supports a range of indoor, and destination-based attractions. A location in Rapid City or along the I-90 corridor could serve as a logical addition to the state’s tourism offerings.At the same time, Sioux Falls’ growing metro population has created demand for indoor, all-season family activities. With a strong presence of youth programs, community centers, and school partnerships, the city is well-positioned to host a business that integrates learning with recreation.An Option for Existing Zoos and AttractionsWhile the Hologram Zoo can be launched as a stand-alone business, it may also offer a revenue opportunity for existing zoos, aquariums, museums, or science centers looking to expand their offerings without significant operational overhead. Because the installation is modular, spaces as small as 5,000 square feet can be used to host the attraction. Locations may include standalone buildings, shopping centers, warehouse spaces, or wings of existing venues.Franchise Model OverviewAxiom Holographics provides a full turnkey franchise package for approved partners. This includes:• Full equipment and hardware system• Access to Axiom’s hologram content library which includes seasonal shows such as halloween and christmas• Complete attraction layout and guidance on buildout• Staff training and operational support• Localized marketing collateral• Ongoing software updates and content expansionsEach franchisee is granted an exclusive territory, with development rights based on population and regional tourism potential. Initial investment for the Hologram Zoo starts at $178,000.Franchisees are not required to have prior experience in attractions or education, although familiarity with guest service operations or business development is helpful. “We continue to make the operator experience as easy as possible”, says Jackson. “From tech support in the US to ongoing business mentorship, it's important to us that our Hologram Zoo partners succeed”.About the ExperienceGuests who visit the Hologram Zoo move through a series of specialized equipment pieces, where animals and environments appear which are made of holographic laser light. Sensors embedded throughout the facility track visitor movements and trigger responsive animations in the animals — such as turning to face a guest, walking toward them, or pausing when approached.The Hologram Zoo content library also aligns with K–12 learning goals in biology, geography, and environmental science. This makes the attraction suitable for school field trips, youth group programs, and family visits, particularly in markets where year-round indoor options are limitedA Recognized Technology CompanyAxiom Holographics is head-quartered in Brisbane, Australia, and has developed installations for use in tourism, education, defense simulation, and entertainment. Under the leadership of CEO Bruce Dell, the company has been recognized internationally for its contributions to immersive technology. Notable distinctions include:• Inclusion in TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2023• Recipient of the Edison Award (Gold) in 2024• Deployment of systems in Australia, China, Canada, and multiple U.S. statesWhile the technology itself is complex, the franchise model is built to allow local teams to operate the facility without requiring technical backgrounds.“Our aim is to provide something both practical and engaging,” said Dell. “The idea is to create a place where people can explore nature in a way that’s immersive, but still grounded in science and learning.” Jackson further explains how the Hologram Zoo enhances communities. “It’s been really exciting to see the buzz in a city when a Hologram Zoo comes to town. From children to older people, theres a huge value add for the community, and we are excited to see this come to South Dakota”.Areas Available in South DakotaAxiom is currently qualifying franchisees for:• Sioux Falls• Rapid City• Tourism corridors in the Black Hills regionOperators with access to suitable real estate, family entertainment centers, or educational institutions are encouraged to inquire. Multi-site arrangements may be considered for experienced partners.Interested parties should contact John Jackson to learn more.

