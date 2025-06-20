Governor Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Join 3rd Annual Summer Reading Challenge on First Day of Summer

MONTGOMERY – On the first official day of summer, Governor Kay Ivey invited Alabama students to join her 3rd Annual Summer Reading Challenge and encouraged participation in Second Lady Usha Vance’s national reading challenge as well.

“Our students have earned a well-deserved summer break, but that doesn’t mean the learning stops,” said Governor Ivey. “Reading is one of the best ways to keep young minds sharp, and for the third year now, I’m proud to once again invite Alabama’s students to take part in my Summer Reading Challenge. I have heard from thousands of our students in the past, and I look forward to even more sharing their favorite reads with me this summer.”

Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge, which runs through September 5, 2025, is open to all Alabama students. Whether receiving public, private or homeschool instruction, rising students in grades K through 8th for the 2025-26 school year are invited to join.

To participate, grade-eligible students may write a letter to Governor Ivey, sharing what their preferred summer reading book was and why it was their favorite, whether it be assigned summer reading or book of choice.

In addition to the written portion of the letter, students must include their name, grade they are entering and school he or she attends.

All letters to Governor Ivey should be addressed and mailed to:

Governor Kay Ivey

Attn: Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

Governor Ivey also recognized the national effort led by Second Lady Usha Vance and encouraged students to take advantage of both opportunities.

“The more we can do to keep our students reading, the better – and I’m proud to stand alongside Second Lady Usha Vance in encouraging that effort. I hope families across our state will take part in both our reading challenge here in Alabama and the national one led by our Second Lady. There’s no better way to spend the summer than with a good book, or two, OR twelve, in hand,” said Governor Ivey.

The Second Lady’s 2025 Summer Reading Challenge invites K through 8th students across the country to read 12 books by September 5 and track progress on a designated reading log. Students who complete her challenge are eligible for a certificate, prize and a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C.

Alabama students can double up and take part in both programs for a well-rounded summer of reading.

