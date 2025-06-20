Be Belong Launches AI Tools That Turn Community Engagement Into Profit for Property Owners

The founding team of Be Belong — Gabriel Bar (CEO), Shani Bar (President & Director of Philanthropy), and Bella Cohen (CRO) — building a smarter, more connected future for multifamily living.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What If You Could Unlock $400,000 in Property Value Without Raising Rent?

AI‑Powered Be Belong Helps Multifamily Owners Boost NOI, Retain Residents, and Monetize Community Engagement

Multifamily operators are caught in a squeeze: operating costs keep climbing while tenants and regulators resist rent hikes. Be Belong, an AI‑driven residential and property operating system, offers a new path forward. By turning day‑to‑day engagement into dollars, the platform can add a few hundred dollars in annual income per unit, to turn hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity without raising rent.

“We built Be Belong because owners deserve more options than ‘raise rent or fall behind,’” said Gabriel Bar, CEO and co‑founder. “Our AI uncovers income that’s hiding in plain sight and delivers it with zero friction to residents.”

Resident Engagement That Feels Personal

Be Belong’s Resident Engagement System (RES) is a social engine that uses machine learning to recommend clubs, events, playdates, and rideshares tailored to each resident. These micro‑touches create community, deepen loyalty, and cut turnover.

“When a dog owner gets a push notification to join the new pet‑park club, they feel seen,” Bar explained. “That feeling keeps people home.”

A Revenue Model That Shares the Wealth.

Time spent inside the RES turns into passive income for owners. A built‑in advertising network shares up to 50 percent of local ad revenue with the property. At the same time, an AI upsell engine promotes paid amenities such as storage, parking, cleaning, renters' insurance, and more, at precisely the right moment.

“Residents are already scrolling in the app,” Bar noted. “We simply let owners participate in the value of that attention. Only about 5 percent of potential non‑rent income is captured at a typical property today. “Be Belong automates the other 95 percent,” Bar added.

Inside the AI Toolbox:

Belongie™ Conversational Agent – A resident‑facing chatbot trained on property FAQs, lease terms, and local knowledge that resolves 60 % of service questions without staff intervention.

Engagement Graph – A real‑time behavioral model that tracks thousands of micro‑signals—club joins, chat sentiment, amenity usage—to predict who is at risk of moving out and trigger retention offers before notice is given.

Revenue Engine – Dynamic algorithms that pair resident profiles with high‑margin upsells and promotions, boosting uptake rates by up to 3× over manual campaigns.

Lastly, Be Belong's upcoming AI Maintenance Made Simple – Be Belong’s AI Maintenance System doesn't just react—it anticipates. By integrating service histories, usage patterns, and seasonal cycles, the system predicts likely failures and alerts staff before they happen. It automatically routes tickets to the right technician, prioritizes by urgency, and keeps residents informed with real-time status updates. The result is faster service, lower costs, and happier tenants.

Built for Middle America—and Beyond

Be Belong is rolling out across Class A, B, and C properties nationwide, from Midwest workforce housing to stabilized Sunbelt communities. The company aims to serve 100,000+ units by the end of 2026.

Upcoming enhancements include crypto payments, dynamic rent tools, and deeper integrations with smart locks and property‑management systems, all backed by 24/7 support.

About Be Belong

Be Belong is an AI‑powered platform that turns apartment buildings into connected, profitable communities. Combining predictive automation, tenant engagement, and real‑time monetization, Be Belong helps owners boost NOI, reduce turnover, and build long‑term asset value. Be Belong was founded by Gabriel Bar, Shani Bar, and Bella Cohen, three mission-driven entrepreneurs who launched the company while bootstrapping it from the ground up. Today, Shani Bar serves as President and Director of Philanthropy, leading Be Belong’s efforts to reinvest in local communities. Bella Cohen serves as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), spearheading national expansion, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth. Together with Gabriel, they bring a human-first philosophy to the rapidly evolving PropTech landscape.

Learn more: www.bebelong.life

