WTO members examine LDC trade interests, trade and development priorities

LDC trade interests

At the meeting of the WTO Sub-Committee on LDCs on 16 June, members considered several LDC related proposals, including those on LDC graduation, LDC accessions and the future of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF). They exchanged views on the latest proposal on LDC graduation, which focuses on three areas: subsidies, trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights and agriculture. A communication on strengthening the implementation of the LDC accession guidelines was submitted by India and Djibouti on behalf of the LDC Group.

Members exchanged views on the future of the EIF, an Aid for Trade programme aimed at enhancing LDC integration into global trade, which was implemented in two phases (2008 to 2015 and 2016 to 2022). Delegations considered the report of the EIF Task Force that included a set of proposed recommendations for a third phase covering the period from 2025 to 2031.

An experience-sharing session in the Sub-Committee on LDCs explored new pathways for LDC trade growth. United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) presented its 2024 report “Leveraging carbon markets for development”. Capital-based officials from Bangladesh and The Gambia shared insights on accessing green investment and leveraging trade-related climate finance for strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of key export sectors, including textiles and agriculture. The European Union and the LDC Fund for the Global Environmental Facility shared examples of support offered to LDCs with a view to achieving sustainable development and transitioning to net zero for greenhouse gas emissions.

Aid for Trade

At the Aid for Trade session of the Committee on Trade and Development on 17 June, members continued sharing experiences on trade policy and regulatory support. Capital-based officials from Canada, China, Japan and Lao PDR participated in the discussion.

Members welcomed Canada's Expert Deployment Mechanism for Trade and Development, implemented by Cowater International, which supports developing economies in defining negotiating positions and implementing trade agreements. Representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) highlighted Japan's “co-creation” approach, which involves collaboration with the private sector, civil society and other donors. It was also noted that the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) would be held in August 2025 in Yokohama, Japan, under the theme “Co-create innovative solutions with Africa".

China and Lao PDR shared South-South cooperation initiatives, including efforts to improve quarantine capacity and trade readiness. Investments in railway infrastructure between the two countries were also acknowledged. UNCTAD's efforts in measuring South-South flows were highlighted.

Members reviewed a communication from Australia and Barbados proposing a draft ministerial decision titled “Reinforcing members' commitment to Aid for Trade”. The proposal, set against the backdrop of declining official development assistance, calls for stronger monitoring and evaluation mechanisms and the establishment of a digital platform on existing trade-related technical assistance and capacity building programmes.

During the experience-sharing session, key trends and challenges in global value chain (GVC) integration for developing economies were explored. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) noted that global trade remains resilient, though uncertainty remains. Professor Juan Carlos Hallak, University of Buenos Aires, emphasized the importance of public-private sectoral roundtables in Latin America. He recommended a bottom-up approach that begins with trade facilitation and regulatory reforms before tackling more complex issues such as investment and technology.

The Lowy Institute, Australia, highlighted Southeast Asia's trade openness and manufacturing diversification, while stressing the need to boost services productivity and ease regulatory barriers. PrimeSilicon Technology showcased Bangladesh's experience in supplying digitally delivered services in the semiconductor value chain. The B20, represented by Ms. Trudi Makhaya, outlined three policy priorities: restoring trust in multilateral trade, advancing African integration through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and promoting a climate-responsive trading system.

Revitalizing trade and development work

At the Committee on Trade and Development meeting on 18 June, the Secretariat presented a note on the implementation of the special and differential treatment provisions in the Agreement on Agriculture and the TRIPS Agreement. Members appreciated the Secretariat's efforts in analysing special and differential treatment provisions. Members also explored how to revitalize trade and development deliberations. Follow-up to the WTO Development Retreat was also discussed.

Members reviewed a communication from China titled “ Heightened Trade Turbulence and Responses from the WTO”. Other topics included the development aspects of the work programme on electronic commerce and duty-free, quota-free market access for LDCs. The Chair of the Committee on Trade and Development, Ambassador Mzukisi Qobo of South Africa, will consult members on a request by the co-convenors of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement to discuss progress made on the needs assessments under the WTO Committee on Trade and Development.

Technical assistance

The Secretariat presented the 2024 WTO Technical Assistance Report, highlighting four key results related to i) implementing WTO agreements; ii) accompanying new accessions; iii) advancing academic research; and iv) reaching out to various stakeholders. It was noted that in 2024 the Secretariat expanded its curriculum to include technical assistance activities on transparency in customs valuation and import licensing. As a result, 35 draft customs valuation notifications were received, with 22 circulated. The Secretariat also acknowledged technical assistance support to facilitate the WTO accessions of Comoros and Timor-Leste.

On academic research, the WTO Chairs Programme saw a 13 per cent increase in WTO-related courses and a 16 per cent increase in trade-related research. Five new universities joined the programme in 2024. However, due to budget constraints, the full potential of outreach activities to various stakeholders is yet to be fully explored.

Members exchanged views on preparations for the next biennial WTO Technical Assistance and Training plan (2026 – 2027). The Secretariat provided an update on its ongoing work, including insights from beneficiaries. The Secretariat also highlighted that in view of limited resources, evolving approaches in the delivery of technical assistance and various funding scenarios were being considered going forward. Members welcomed the Secretariat's efforts and expressed willingness to engage further in developing the WTO technical assistance plan.

The next WTO Development Week is scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 November 2025.

