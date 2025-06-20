Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale opens at West Exhibition Hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing

MACAU, June 20 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and presented by the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., the “Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” is held from 18 June to 13 July at the West Exhibition Hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, showcasing the contemporary cultural landscapes and artistic spirits of the three regions.

The opening ceremony of the “2024 Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” (Beijing) was held on 17 June at the West Exhibition Hall of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, and was attended by the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, and by eight participating Macao artists.

The Deputy Director of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation (Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Kong Lun, referred in his speech that this Biennale has been held in Hangzhou and Nanjing following its commencement in October last year, bringing together artists from Hong Kong, Macao and Mainland China to showcase the vibrancy and vitality of contemporary arts. Today, the exhibition continues to tour in Beijing for artistic exchange, providing this historic city a broader stage for artistic creation. It is hoped that artists from Hong Kong, Macao and Mainland China can join hands to promote Chinese culture and enhance its international influence. The Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, highlighted Beijing’s role as the national cultural hub and a pivotal platform for artistic development, and the exhibition serves as a vital window for Macao artists to showcase their works to a broader audience, allowing the audience in the capital to experience the contemporary context of Macao’s arts as well as the city’s multicultural landscapes and the spirit of its people. He further emphasised the longstanding exchange and cooperation between Macao and Beijing and the fruitful outcomes across various fields, including museums, performing arts and arts education.

Since its first edition in 2008, the “Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” has become an important link for the art communities between Hong Kong, Macao and Mainland China, and a major event for cultural exchanges. This edition of the Biennale was successfully held in Hangzhou in October last year and in Nanjing this March, attracting over 70,000 visitors. After the exhibition concludes in Beijing, it will continue to tour in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Themed “Integration and Dialogue”, this edition covers visual arts, intangible cultural heritage and design, technological innovation, and social design, among others. Macao’s exhibition section is themed “Not Macao, But Named Macao”, featuring a variety of creative art forms including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, photography, mixed media, video, digital dynamic images, installation and spaces for immersive experiences. The exhibition features 30 pieces/sets of contemporary artworks by ten participating local artists, including Cai Guo Jie, Ieong Wan Si, Im Fong, Lam Im Peng, Lo Hio Ieng, Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Sang Kei, Ricardo Filipe dos Santos Meireles, Sit Ka Kit and Xie Yun, revealing the artists’ emotional ties and connections with “Macao” that are distant yet intimate, unfamiliar yet indispensable.