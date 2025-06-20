The “2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival” is calling for local entries to the “Macao Shorts” section

MACAU, June 20 - In order to encourage local film production talent, build a repository of local short films, and expand opportunities for international exchange and collaboration, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and the Galaxy Entertainment Group jointly organise the “2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival” (hereinafter referred to as the “GEG Macao International Shorts Film Festival”). The call for Macao short films is now open until 21 July. All Macao residents are invited to submit their works, and winners can receive a trophy and cash prize up to MOP45,000.

The “2nd GEG Macao International Shorts Film Festival” will be held at the Galaxy Cinemas, Galaxy International Convention Center and at Andaz Macau in the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort , as well as at the Cinematheque・Passion in September 2025. The Festival features a variety of events including an opening ceremony and screenings, a “Director in Focus” screening section and lectures by masters, screening sessions, themed workshops, an industry forum, as well as a closing and awards ceremony and a red-carpet event. The screenings will include five sections, namely, “Macao Shorts”, “New Voices from Horizon”, “Director in Focus”, “East Asia View” and “Special Screenings”. Seasoned filmmakers will be invited to serve as jury members, host thematic workshops, and present an industry forum. The Festival aims to establish an international platform for the exchange and showcase of short films while proactively promoting local film and TV productions to a global audience.

The “Macao Shorts” section is now calling for local entries from today, and the selection will be made by the International Advisory Committee for the “GEG Macao International Shorts Film Festival”. Shortlisted films will be screened at the Festival and compete for the “Macao Unit Award” and “Special Jury Mention”. Winners will receive a trophy and a cash prize of up to MOP45,000.

The event rules and application forms can be downloaded from the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries website at www.macaucci.gov.mo. Applicants may submit the completed application form along with required materials in person to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building at Tap Siac Square, Macao, by 5:45pm on 21 July, or scan and email the application documents to MISFF_msfu@icm.gov.mo by 11:59pm on 21 July (the attachments should not exceed 10MB; a download link of the short film may be included).

For inquiries, please contact Mr. Leong or Mr. Kuan, staff members of IC, during office hours through telephone at 8399 6297 or 8399 6295.