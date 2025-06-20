Submit Release
RE: West Shore Rd, South Hero

West Shore Rd in South Hero is now open to one lane

 

From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Friday, June 20, 2025 9:34 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

West Shore Rd in South Hero will be closed due to a structure fire. All residents evacuated the building.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

