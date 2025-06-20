RE: West Shore Rd, South Hero

West Shore Rd in South Hero is now open to one lane

West Shore Rd in South Hero will be closed due to a structure fire. All residents evacuated the building.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

