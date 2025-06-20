Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Extreme Heat Forecasts Impacting New York State Beginning This Weekend

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the high outdoor temperatures that will impact most of the State beginning on Sunday. This weekend, the National Weather Service is forecasting that a major to extreme risk of heat-related impacts are possible starting on Sunday, June 22, through at least Wednesday, June 25. Peak high temperature forecasts from the NWS show widespread temperatures in the 90s and forecast feels like temperatures near or above 100 degrees across much of the state on Monday and Tuesday. Sunday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 25 are forecasted to have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with “feels-like” temperatures in the 90s.

Good morning, New Yorkers. Normally we look forward to the first day of summer. I know I do, but today we're facing a very dangerous situation — a heat wave is bearing down on our state.

And I need you to take this seriously because the number one cause of weather related death is extreme heat, and that's what we're facing. That's why I want to take a minute to talk to you about the best ways to keep you, your family and your pets safe. And let you know what your state government is doing to help.

Joining me on this call are two people leading our all of government response — Terry O’Leary, Executive Deputy Commissioner for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and Dr. McDonald, your doctor, our Commissioner of the Department of Health.

Now, we've all been through too many extreme weather events to count, from hurricanes to thousand year floods, to droughts to blizzards, and Executive Director Commissioner O'Leary will talk in greater detail about our forecast in a moment.

But here's the bottom line: Starting this weekend, it'll be dangerously hot in many, many parts of our state. Now, I know New Yorkers are tough. We like to think we're really tough, but this is not your run of the mill hot summer week. It's truly not. The heat will intensify on Sunday. The feels like temperatures will approach 100 degrees. This is so unusual for all of us. And then between Monday and Thursday, the feel like temperatures could hit 105 degrees in many parts of our state. And given the cooler weather we've had lately, this is gonna be a real shock to the system. So, we're facing four to five straight days of blistering hot heat. That’s why preparation, communication, and other precautions can save lives.

So, we're deploying a whole of government approach to keep New Yorkers safe. This starts with protecting our most vulnerable populations — seniors, women who are expecting, people with preexisting health conditions, little kids.

The Health Department is issuing guidance to all hospitals and nursing homes. We also have a map on the website for the Department of Health about all the cooling centers. We're in regular contact with County Emergency Managers to ensure these cooling centers are open in every community. Now, if you don't have air conditioning, now is the time to identify a cooling center near you.

And if you enrolled in the state's essential health plan and are living with persistent asthma, you may qualify for free air conditioners through a new program we just launched. During heat waves, people have to crank up those air conditioners and it puts incredible stress on our electricity system.

The Department of Health is in direct communication with utility companies to minimize the risk of brownouts or power outages. More than 5,500 utility workers are on standby across the state, ready to restore power should outages occur.

We’re also taking steps to protect our public transit systems. Metro North, Long Island Railroad and the New York City Transits will all dispatch additional crews. They'll conduct extra track inspections and monitor key risk areas, including power substations and machine rooms. They're also gonna inspect every subway, rail, car, and bus to ensure they have working air conditioning.

We are also taking steps to protect our state employees who work outdoors, Thruway and DOT workers will be on modified schedules, and I truly encourage private employers to make the same precautions and similar plans. Our Department of Environmental Conservation and Health Department, they're gonna be monitoring the air quality and we'll issue air quality health alerts as necessary. This is something we need to pay attention to, especially those who have respiratory issues.

And here's another complication. I want to remind everybody that Tuesday is primary day in New York. We have elections all across the state. We want people to get out and vote, but guess what? It's going to be over 100 degrees on that day. So you don't have to stand in line in the sweltering heat on that day to cast your vote. That's why voting early is such an incredibly important option this year, or request an early mail ballot at your local county office. So take advantage of the early voting. You can go today, Saturday, Sunday, before the really, truly hot heat kicks in. So I'm encouraging everyone to do that.

I cannot emphasize this enough — extreme heat can be deadly. Dr. McDonald will share some details on how to spot a heat stroke in either someone you know, or just someone you see at the workplace or on the street, and also how to avoid it in the first place. But very simply, the best way is to stay safe, to stay indoors with air conditioning. This is not the time to start training for the marathon. Okay? Stay indoors. You can, you'll get back on your normal schedules. Life will return, but this is a critically important week to be smart for you and your families. If you have to go outside, drink lots and lots of water. There are records on how much, if you're working outside, how much water you should be consuming by the hour. And avoid caffeine and alcohol. I know that's hard for a lot of New Yorkers, both of those or either of those, but listen, this is gonna have an effect on your body and your overall health.

Let's remember who we are as New Yorkers. We check on our neighbors, see if there's anything we can pick up for them, especially our older neighbors. Let them stay inside. Or a mom with little children. Help everybody out, take precautions, extra precautions with your own kids and pets. Absolutely, do not leave them unattended in a hot car. It could be deadly.

And be really nice and gracious to your local healthcare workers and emergency responders. They're out there in the same heat and they're dedicating themselves to making sure that you are okay through this environmental health crisis. The next couple of days are gonna be very uncomfortable, but by Thursday we can celebrate that the heat should break. In the meantime New Yorkers, stay cool, stay hydrated, most of all, stay safe.

Now, I'll turn it over to Executive Deputy Commissioner O'Leary and let him tell you what we need to know over the next few days.

Thank you very much.