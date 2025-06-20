Groundbreaking the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Botanical Gardens’ mission to deepen the connection between people and plants through beautiful gardens and extraordinary experiences will be furthered through the addition of these amenities that will create more opportunities for additional programming like field trips, summer camp, adult education, community events, exhibits, art collaborations, and more. The establishment of these foundational programs and amenities will ensure that generations of families will continue to have a place for learning, gathering, celebrating, and connecting with nature for another 125 years and beyond.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This project is not merely an upgrade; it's a strategic investment in the region’s cultural landscape and a commitment to enriching the community’s connection with nature. The transformation of Buffalo’s historic Botanical Gardens will help attract visitors, support local businesses, and generate revenue — creating economic opportunities for both the gardens themselves and the surrounding neighborhoods. The project is a wonderful way to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the beloved attraction, as it expands its role in the community.”

New York State is providing $12 million in capital grants for the project, including $10 million from the Regional Economic and Community Assistance Program, $1 million from the Western New York Regional Council, and two $500,000 grants from Market New York. The expansion and renovation project is also supported by Erie County, federal funds, local corporations, foundations, and individuals.

The Botanical Gardens has already raised over 94 percent of the needed funding for the completion of the project and is asking for the public’s support of its capital campaign titled Growing Beyond the Glass to close the $2 million gap of the $31 million project total.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens President and CEO Erin Grajek said, “Growing Beyond the Glass means so much more than just a new building; it’s an opportunity to embrace our entire campus and provide our community with extraordinary experiences. Together with our supporters, donors, and friends, we are writing history for the next generation. Our team is profoundly excited and honored to be championing this project, and we look forward to creating a Botanical Gardens that serves the community in ways never imagined before.”