St. Albans Barracks - MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2004203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/18/25, 0949 hours

STREET: East Sheldon Rd

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kittell Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shabani Munyugu

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu

VEHICLE MODEL: NPR-HD

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 18, 2025, at approximately 0949 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an Isuzu truck on East Sheldon Rd west of Kittell Rd in the Town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed Operator 1 was traveling west at a reasonable speed when he left the roadway and hit an electrical pole. The vehicle then came to a position of uncontrolled rest in a field. Vehicle one was removed from the scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Sheldon Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance Service.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov