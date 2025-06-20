St. Albans Barracks - MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004203
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/18/25, 0949 hours
STREET: East Sheldon Rd
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Kittell Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shabani Munyugu
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu
VEHICLE MODEL: NPR-HD
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 18, 2025, at approximately 0949 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving an Isuzu truck on East Sheldon Rd west of Kittell Rd in the Town of Sheldon. Investigation revealed Operator 1 was traveling west at a reasonable speed when he left the roadway and hit an electrical pole. The vehicle then came to a position of uncontrolled rest in a field. Vehicle one was removed from the scene.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Sheldon Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance Service.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
