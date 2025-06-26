American Country Network Launches New Original Series 'Small Town Sound' — Where Dreams Start Young and Roots Run Deep

All the cast members of the TV Show "Small Town Sound"

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Country Network (ACN) is proud to announce the launch of its original series, “Small Town Sound,” a heartfelt, music-driven coming-of-age drama that captures the dreams, grit, and harmony of four teenagers chasing stardom in the country music Industry.Set against the backdrop of a southern small town outside of Nashville, TN, “Small Town Sound” follows the lives of 4 aspiring young artists, Jadyn Rylee, Brayden Ryle, EV Mae and Noah Snyder, kids with big voices, bigger dreams, and the courage to step onto the stage even when the odds are stacked against them. As they write songs, face real-life struggles, and discover the meaning of true friendship, the series hits all the right notes—on stage and off.“Small Town Sound is more than a show—it's a reflection of the American dream and the soul of country music,” said Steve Markwardt of American Country Network. “We're thrilled to bring this story to life, capturing the passion and perseverance of the next generation of independent artists.”Curt Ryle, owner of Clarksville Creative Sound , mentors these four teenagers as the series features a blend of storytelling and real industry insight, with surprise cameos from country music stars, producers, and songwriters. Viewers can expect compelling storylines, emotional performances, and a deep connection to the values that define country living, family, faith, friendship, and hard work.“Small Town Sound” can be found exclusively on American Country Network, available on OTA broadcast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android mobile, and streaming on FAST channels including Freebie TV, SERIALLY TV, Orca, and StreaMix.Stay tuned and follow the journey—because every legend starts in a small town.###

