Nebraska Hosts Inaugural “Together for Indigenous Families” Conference to Strengthen Tribal-State Partnerships in Child Welfare

In a significant step toward strengthening Tribal-State collaboration, Nebraska hosted the first Together for Indigenous Families Conference on June 3–4, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska. The event brought together over 200 attendees, including representatives from 28 Tribal Nations, as well as state and tribal child welfare staff, court partners, and community members.

The conference is part of a broader effort under a five-year demonstration grant awarded in 2023 by the U.S. Administration on Children and Families. The grant supports the development of best practices in Tribal/State partnerships to enhance compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and improve outcomes for Native American children and families.

Key project partners include the Nebraska Division of Children and Family Services, the Nebraska Court Improvement Project, and the Omaha, Ponca, and Winnebago Tribes.

“This conference was an important opportunity to come together, build trust, and engage in meaningful conversations around shared responsibility for the well-being of Native children,” said Amanda Docter, DHHS CFS Tribal Program Manager. “The partnerships we strengthen today lay the foundation for lasting change.”

The two-day conference featured presentations, breakout sessions, and storytelling centered on fostering respectful collaboration and culturally responsive practices within child welfare systems.

As the project continues through 2028, the focus will remain on building sustainable models for cooperation that honor tribal sovereignty and promote the safety, stability, and connection of Native children to their families, cultures, and communities.

For more information about the Together for Indigenous Families initiative or future events, please visit www.dhhs.ne.gov/pages/together-for-indigenous-families.aspx