The Albany Job Fair 2025 July 16th Features 1p-2p Veterans Hours and 2p-6p Public Hours

We make sure that our "veterans can access the jobs and opportunities that will help them enjoy the same American Dream they defended. I'm grateful for the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment"" — Senator Jacob Ashby

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair returns Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 1pm to 6pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. This month’s event features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.“I’m honored to support the Albany Job Fair and its powerful commitment to helping our veterans secure good-paying jobs that allow them to apply their valuable skills and dedication to roles that serve our communities. The men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniform have served with honor and courage, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to meaningful career opportunities as they reenter civilian life. By giving veterans early access to this event, the Albany Job Fair is making a clear and powerful statement: your service is appreciated, and your future is important. Connecting veterans with employers who understand their value is one of the smartest investments we can make in both our workforce and our community,” Congressman Paul D. Tonko (NY-20).Continuing to support area Veterans, the Albany Job Fair will open one hour early from 1pm-2pm to allow veterans time with the recruiters before the general public hours from 2pm-6pm. For the first time, PTSD dogs will be on hand courtesy of the DOL Veterans Services Office to help ease the tensions that veterans may feel coming into the venue.“I would like to commend the Albany Job Fair for once again dedicating the first hour of the event exclusively for Veterans. It’s a simple but powerful way to show respect for those who have served and to make sure they have access to everything the fair has to offer. I also encourage job seekers from every background to attend. This event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with employers who are hiring right here in Albany County,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair , accessible on site 24/7 where job seekers can freely browse open positions across all hiring companies. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings and invites job seekers to start the application process right now."Our veterans will never get back the time they spent missing birthdays and anniversaries, first steps and first ball games. They gave that time to all of us. It's only right that we devote time to making sure they can access the jobs and opportunities that will help them enjoy the same American Dream they defended. I'm grateful for the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment to our veterans," said Senator Jacob Ashby.What also sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.“The Albany Job Fair distributes over 600 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not. Resume data is only shared with recruiting companies and job seekers know they will not receive solication emails upon submission, which helps to increase the resume count year over year.Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.Job seeker registration is not required to attend. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including over a dozen New York State Agencies, TSA, Janitronics, Express Employment, the US Navy, and supported by the NYS Department of Labor ahead of the event and on site.This month's recruiters include: Advance Testing Company, Inc, Albany Broadcasting, Arrow Financial Corporation, Cascades, City of Albany, Conifer Park, Empire Education Corp./Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Grand Canyon University, Home Instead, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Lincoln Tech, Local 669, Main Care Energy, Metaintro, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, NY Army National Guard, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Corrections , NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Labor/Veterans Services, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Homeland Security, NYS Information and Technology Services., NYS Tax and Finance, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts System, Redshift Recruiting, Schenectady City School District, Sonoco, TSA, Upstate Services Group, US Navy and more adding daily.Join us July 16, 2025, from 1p-6p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting, Catmount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

