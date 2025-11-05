Albany Job Fair at the Empire State Plaza Nov 15th 9a-1p in Partnership with CNYS Black Expo 2025

Albany Job Fair 2025 Nov 15 AJF at CNYS Recruiters List 2025 CNYS Black Expo 2025 poster

Albany Job Fair happens on Saturday Nov 15th from 9am-1pm at the Empire State Plaza in tandem with CNYS Black Expo 2025 running 11am-4pm

The Nov. 15th Albany Job Fair at the CNYS Black Expo is an extraordinary opportunity, and we are very proud to be part of this event.” — Darcy Knapp. Albany Job Fair Chairman

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair is proud to continue its partnership with the CNYS Black Expo, bringing an enhanced job search experience to the Capital Region during the November 15th Career Expo at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center from 9am-1pm. Job Seeker Registration is not required.The CNYS Black Expo runs 11am-4pm and is dedicated to creating meaningful connections, promoting entrepreneurship, and empowering Black youth through education, business, and community engagement. The Expo will feature a dynamic gathering of businesses, organizations, and community members celebrating and promoting Black culture and entrepreneurship.“We anticipate 500–600 job seekers, plus over 2,000 attendees at the CNYS Black Expo,” said Darcy Knapp, Chairman of the Albany Job Fair. “The Nov. 15th Albany Job Fair at the CNYS Black Expo is an extraordinary opportunity, and we are very proud to be partnered of this event.”The Albany Job Fair offers a unique resume distribution program for all job seekers — whether attending in person or not. Applicants can email their resume in advance or drop one off at the event information table. All resumes are scanned and distributed to every participating recruiter.CNYS Black Expo: 11 am – 4 pm at the Empire State Plaza Convention CenterAlbany Job Fair: 9am – 1pm in the Empire State Plaza Lobby“We usually distribute over 800 resumes to each company recruiting at the Albany Job Fair in November,” said Knapp. “It’s the only area job fair that ensures all recruiters receive every candidate’s resume, whether they attend in person or remotely.”eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution. Job seekers are encouraged to email resumes early to resumes@albanyjobfair.comfor early distribution. Recruiters are already reviewing submissions and scheduling interviews with candidates.Current participating recruiters include: Absolute Fire Protection, AIM Services, Albany County Dept. of Civil Service, City of Albany, Conifer Park, Daughters of Sarah Community for Seniors, Empire Education Corp. – Mildred Elley, Hudson Valley Community College, Information Management Group, Janitronics,KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, McNulty VBS, Navy Medicine Programs, New York Life, NY Army National Guard, NY State of Health, NYS Comptroller, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Homeland Security, NYS Information Technology Services, NYS Insurance Fund, NYS Tax/Finance, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts System, Redshift Recruiting, Repligen, Sausville Benson Financial, TSA,US Air Force Recruiting, US Navy and check the website for new recruiters daily!Job seekers and recruiters can learn more at www.albanyjobfair.com , where the online job fair features links to participating employers, online job listings, and resume submission options.Registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair, and resume submission is optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and recruiters. Recruiters may also register online to participate in the Albany Job Fair or request information for an exhibitor table at the CNYS Black Expo. Onstree parking is free on Saturdays, and the Empire State Plaza will be offering $5 secured garage parking for the day.

