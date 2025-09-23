Albany Job Fair People crowd into Albany Job Fair. Albany Job Fair Recruiters List

The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday October 1st, 2025 from 9am-4pm with Veteran's Hour 9am-10am

The McNulty Veteran Business Center is proud to be a resource partner at the Albany Job Fair to help transitioning military and Veterans succeed on their journey to small business ownership” — Kathy Caruso, Director

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair , now in its 14th year, returns Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 9am-4pm with Veteran's Hour 9am-10am at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. This month’s event features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.“I’m honored to support the Albany Job Fair and its powerful commitment to helping our veterans secure good-paying jobs that allow them to apply their valuable skills and dedication to roles that serve our communities. The men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniform have served with honor and courage, and we owe it to them to ensure they have access to meaningful career opportunities as they reenter civilian life. By giving veterans early access to this event, the Albany Job Fair is making a clear and powerful statement: your service is appreciated, and your future is important. Connecting veterans with employers who understand their value is one of the smartest investments we can make in both our workforce and our community," said Congressman Paul D. Tonko."Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “These brave men and women have the skills, discipline, and dedication that make them invaluable members of our workforce. Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."What also sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.Job seeker registration is not required to attend.“I would like to commend the Albany Job Fair for once again dedicating the first hour of the event exclusively for Veterans. It’s a powerful way to show respect for those who have served and to make sure they have access to everything the fair has to offer. It’s also a great time of year to look for a job as employers get ready to enter the last quarter of the year and prepare for the holiday season,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including: ACCA-TCRS, Advocacy & Resource Center ARC, Albany Broadcasting, Albany Police Dept., Albany Scho Schen Sara BOCES, Albany Airport/AVPORTS, Arrow Financial Corporation, Ballston Spa National Bank, Berkshire Health, City of Albany, Conifer Park, Curtis Lumber, Devereux Behavioral Health, Empire Education Corp. – Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Fusco Personnel, Home Instead, Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Local 669, MVP, Nassau Financial Group, New York Life, New York State Teachers' Retirement System, Niskayuna Central School District, NY Army National Guard, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Info Technical Services, NYS Office People with Developmental Disabilities, NYS OGS, NYS Tax/Finance , NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts System, Office of the New York State Comptroller, PIP Global Safety, Redshift Recruiting, RPI, Spectrum, St Peter's Health Partners, Trustco Bank, TSA, US Air Force Recruiting, US Navy, Van Rensselaer Manor , Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wadhams Enterprises, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, Wildwood Programs, and WWAARC."Albany Job Fair dedicating time and resources to those who served our country which shows they understand the value of our veterans' skills and experience and truly appreciate their sacrifices. Employers who are looking for disciplined, principled employees will find them during veterans hour," said NYS Senator Jake Ashby.The Albany Job Fair will open one hour early at 9 am to allow vets time with the recruiters before the general public enters at 10 am. “We feel that our vets have given a great deal to this country and we want to honor them,” said Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer. “The Albany Job Fair distributes hundreds of resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with,” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair , accessible at https://albanyjobfair.com/ where job seekers can freely browse open positions. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings.Join us October 1, 2025, from 9ap-4p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

