Temporary reintroduction of controls at internal borders extended until 21 December 2025
SLOVENIA, June 20 - Border controls at Slovenia's internal borders with Croatia and Hungary will remain in place until 21 December 2025.
At border crossings, officers will carry out targeted border checks. Taking into account the principle of proportionality, checks at border crossing points will be carried out in a way that minimises the impact on the lives of the local border population, the flow of passengers, economic cooperation, and the environment.
