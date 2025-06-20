Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,484 in the last 365 days.

Temporary reintroduction of controls at internal borders extended until 21 December 2025

SLOVENIA, June 20 - Border controls at Slovenia's internal borders with Croatia and Hungary will remain in place until 21 December 2025.

At border crossings, officers will carry out targeted border checks. Taking into account the principle of proportionality, checks at border crossing points will be carried out in a way that minimises the impact on the lives of the local border population, the flow of passengers, economic cooperation, and the environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary reintroduction of controls at internal borders extended until 21 December 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more