New Life Recovery Center in Loveland Colorado Introduces 12 Steps with a TWIST Meetings on Friday Evenings

Logo

12 Steps with a TWIST...what IS the "TWIST"?

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Life Recovery Center is excited to announce the launch of their new program, 12 Steps with a TWIST, to help individuals struggling with addiction. These meetings will take place every Friday evening at 6:30pm at the center's location at 201 S Lincoln Ave Loveland, Colorado.

The 12 Steps with a TWIST program is a unique approach to the traditional 12-step program. It combines the principles of the 12 steps with faith-based techniques and therapies to provide a more comprehensive and effective recovery experience. This program is designed to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of addiction, providing a holistic approach to recovery.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 12 Steps with a TWIST meetings to the community," says Victor Stewart, founder of New Life Recovery Center. "I am asked all the time what the "TWIST" is in our 12 Steps with a TWIST name. The "TWIST" is that we do not announce ourselves as drug addicts or alcoholics because the Bible says we are a "New Creation in Christ Jesus", and our "Higher Power" is unapologetically Jesus Christ. PERIOD. We are training soldiers for war. Our past lifestyles get us into places where most Christians b=never dare to tread, and we are called to reach the hurting, addicted people in those places."

New Life Recovery Center is at the helm of the 12 Steps with a TWIST meetings, and has plans to open faith-based, long-term drug & alcohol treatment programs for men & women in 2025, along with sober living homes for after care. These long-term treatment programs will be no cost/no insurance so that any and all can come in and get the healing they need. These meetings are open to anyone struggling with addiction, regardless of their stage in recovery, or financial situation.

New Life Recovery Center is committed to providing quality and personalized care to individuals seeking help for addiction. With the introduction of the 12 Steps with a TWIST program, the center hopes to reach more individuals and make a positive impact in the community. For more information about the program and other services offered by New Life Recovery Center, please visit their website or call (970) 760-8111.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.