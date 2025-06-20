New Life Recovery Center in Loveland Colorado Launches Detention Facility Ministry for Men & Women in Larimer County

New Life Recovery logo

Larimer County Detention Facility Inmates now have Men's & Women's Ministers coming in to visit every week!

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Life Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment facility in Loveland, is excited to announce the launch of their new Larimer County Detention Facility Ministry for Men & Women. This program aims to provide support and resources for individuals struggling with addiction while incarcerated, with the goal of helping them achieve long-term recovery upon release.

The Larimer County Detention Facility Ministry will offer a variety of services, including group therapy, individual counseling, and educational workshops on addiction and recovery. The program will also provide access to resources such as job training, sober living & long-term residential treatment assistance, and support groups to help individuals successfully reintegrate into society after their release.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, approximately 85% of incarcerated individuals meet the criteria for substance use disorder, yet only a small percentage receive treatment while in jail or prison. New Life Recovery Center hopes to bridge this gap by offering evidence-based treatment and support to those in need.

"We are thrilled to launch our Detention Facility Ministry in Larimer County. Our team is dedicated to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction and rebuild their lives. By providing support and resources to those who are incarcerated, we hope to make a positive impact on their journey to recovery," said Victor Stewart, Director of New Life Recovery Center.

New Life Recovery Center's Detention Facility Ministry is now available to both men and women at the Larimer County Detention Facility. For more information, please visit their website or contact their admissions team at (970) 760-8111. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those struggling with addiction in our community.

