Deputy Minister Andries Nel delivers keynote address on Small Claims Courts, 21 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will deliver a keynote address at the virtual workshop on the enhancement of the effectiveness and efficiency of Small Claims Court on 21 June 2025.

The purpose of this initial workshop is to hear the lived experiences of Commissioners for Small Claims, who are presiding officers in Small Claims Courts, as well as other Justice officials working with Small Claims Court-matters, in order to develop proposals and recommendations to include in a draft Review Document to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Small Claims Courts, countrywide.

This initial virtual Workshop, will be followed by a National Conference, later during 2025, to develop and agree-upon the specific recommendations to be made to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development in this regard. The Workshop is thus the beginning of the process in this regard.

The Small Claims Courts hear matters of R20 000-00 and less in Small Claims Courts; and is a vital part of promoting access to justice to all our people.

Members of the media are invited as follows, to the Deputy Minister’s Keynote Address:

