Maine DOE Update – June 20, 2025
From the Maine Department of Education
News & Updates
SEL4ME Platform Will Be Temporarily Unavailable Starting June 30
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) SEL4ME platform, a free, comprehensive, pre-K-grade 12 social-emotional learning (SEL) program, will be temporarily unavailable as updates are made to the hosting platform. Starting on June 30, 2025, access to the SEL4ME modules will be put on hold. The Maine DOE apologizes for any inconvenience and will work to provide timely updates, as new information becomes available. | More
Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories
What’s Your Dream Job? Gray-New Gloucester Middle School Students Get a Closer Look
At Gray-New Gloucester Middle School, students aren’t just being asked what they want to be when they grow up; they’re being shown how to get there. On April 17, 2025, more than 500 students in grades five through eight participated in the school’s second annual Career Day, a highlight of a month-long career exploration effort that has become a cornerstone of the district’s advisory program. | More
Scarborough Middle School Pilots Integrative Studies Program at Maine Outdoor Learning Pavilion
Forty-two students from Scarborough Middle School visited the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative’s new pavilion on Mackworth Island during the 2024-2025 school year. These seventh graders are enrolled in a pilot program called the “Integrated Studies Pilot,” focused on creating an engaging, student-centered environment that integrates place-based learning, experiential learning, and interdisciplinary content connections. | More
Four Maine Schools Win Top Honors in Statewide Life Happens Outside® Challenge
To promote mental health awareness and build lifelong habits of outdoor time, Teens to Trails hosted its second-ever Spring Life Happens Outside® Challenge for Maine middle and elementary schools (grades 5-8). The Challenge ran from May 9-16, 2025, and encouraged students, staff members, and teachers from across the state to get outside, as research shows that spending time outdoors significantly benefits both mental and physical health. | More
Professional Learning/Training Opportunities
Annual Regional Mentor Trainings Available to Maine Educators This Summer
The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for our updated annual regional Mentor Trainings, designed to equip Maine educators with the tools, knowledge, and community connections needed to mentor new educators or those new to their school administrative unit (SAU). | More
Reminder: Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools
Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS). | More
Registration Open for Third Annual Social Services and Education Professionals Symposium
The University of New England (UNE) College of Professional Studies and its partner Educate Maine are pleased to be hosting the Third Annual Education and Social Services Professionals Symposium, made possible through the generous support of its sponsor, Unum. | More
Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:
