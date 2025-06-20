Norm OJSC Signs Balancing Agreement with Azerenerji and Enerso Jabrayil to Advance Green Energy Transition

Norm Balancing Agreement Signing

The agreement positions Norm as a frontrunner in industrial decarbonization, advancing Azerbaijan’s clean energy goals through solar power integration.

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norm OJSC, Azerbaijan’s leading cement producer, has signed a landmark Balancing Agreement with Azerenerji OJSC and Enerso Jabrayil LLC during Baku Energy Week, reinforcing its commitment to a low-carbon future and the use of renewable energy in industrial operations.

The agreement was officially signed on June 2 by Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerenerji OJSC; Elvin Mirzayev, Deputy CEO for Finance and Strategy of Norm OJSC; and Eldar Mammadzadeh, Director of Enerso Jabrayil LLC, a subsidiary of Nobel Energy under NEQSOL Holding.

As part of the agreement, Norm will act as the offtaker of solar energy generated by Enerso Jabrayil’s renewable energy projects. This initiative will support Norm’s decarbonization efforts and contribute to the company’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a target it publicly committed to during COP29.

“This agreement marks an important step for Norm towards achieving our 2050 net zero carbon emissions target, which we publicly announced at COP29,” said Elvin Mirzayev, Deputy CEO for Finance and Strategy at Norm. “As a member of the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association, one of the key steps we are taking in line with the 2050 #NetZero Roadmap is to contribute to industrial decarbonization through the use of alternative energy sources.”

This collaboration is part of NEQSOL Holding’s larger vision to drive clean energy transformation in Azerbaijan and the broader region. Through its energy platform, Nobel Energy, and its renewable energy subsidiary, Enerso Jabrayil, NEQSOL is enabling businesses like Norm to meet their sustainability goals by offering reliable access to clean power.

Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding, welcomed the agreement:

“At NEQSOL Holding, we are proud to support the green transition of key industrial partners like Norm. This agreement reflects our broader commitment to advancing decarbonization and enabling sustainable growth across the energy and manufacturing sectors. This agreement is another example of how NEQSOL Holding is helping drive clean energy transformation and enabling long-term industrial resilience.”

Founded in 2006, Norm OJSC operates a technologically advanced cement plant with a production capacity of 5,600 tons of clinker per day and 2.1 million tons of cement per year. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the company is a key contributor to environmentally responsible building materials manufacturing in Azerbaijan

The agreement with Enerso Jabrayil not only strengthens Norm’s green credentials but also supports the wider goals of Azerbaijan’s clean energy agenda, especially in regions identified as green energy zones.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.