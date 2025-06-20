Kaabo Unveils the King GTR: A High-Performance E-Scooter Built for Extreme Terrain and Speed

King GTR

In the world of electric mobility, few machines dare to push the boundaries of speed, torque, and terrain-handling quite like the Kaabo King GTR.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric mobility company Kaabo has announced its most advanced e-scooter to date, the King GTR. Engineered for serious riders and off-road conditions, the King GTR features dual 2000W motors, a top speed of up to 65 mph, and the capability to climb inclines as steep as 50 degrees.

The King GTR reflects growing demand for performance-driven personal transportation, combining speed, stability, and off-road functionality in one heavy-duty platform. It enters the market as one of the most powerful electric scooters available to consumers.

Next-Gen Power and Control

At the core of the King GTR is a dual-motor system capable of delivering up to 13,440W peak power, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 31 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The scooter integrates sine wave FOC controllers for precise throttle response and efficient power distribution across different terrains.

Durable Design for Off-Road Riding

Designed for challenging environments, the King GTR features a reinforced frame, 12-inch CST self-healing tires, and a high-clearance chassis with a 330 lbs load capacity. Its suspension system includes an adjustable front hydraulic fork and an 18-level oil-damped spring suspension in the rear-design choices more commonly seen on motorcycles than e-scooters.

Advanced Battery and Safety Systems

The King GTR is powered by a 72V 35Ah UL-certified lithium battery using LG INR21700-M50 cells. It delivers over 55 miles of real-world range and includes a removable design for added charging flexibility. The battery system incorporates six levels of safety protection, including:

Overcharge and over-discharge protection

Short circuit and overcurrent protection

Low and high temperature safeguards

Charging options include dual 2A chargers for an 8.5-hour full charge or dual 5A fast chargers for a reduced 3.5-hour cycle.

Technology-Driven Features

The scooter features a 4.2-inch TFT display offering real-time metrics such as speed, battery status, and motor temperature. Riders can switch between five riding modes tailored to different conditions:

Sport Mode – Full power performance

ESP Mode – Enhanced traction and stability

Pedestrian Mode – Low-speed safety mode

Anti-Theft Mode – Locks system functionality

Auto Memory Mode – Saves preferred settings

Safety is further supported by an ABS hydraulic braking system with 160mm rotors for increased stopping performance.

Modular Engineering for Maintenance and Longevity

With fully detachable motors and an upgraded 7-inch hub diameter, the King GTR is designed for simplified maintenance and greater torque output. This modular approach supports easier part replacement and enhanced cooling efficiency.

Dimensions and Weight

Unfolded: 50.9 x 29.4 x 53 in

Folded: 64.1 x 29.4 x 20.9 in

Weight: 139 lbs (63 kg)

Availability

The Kaabo King GTR is available now at KaaboUSA.com with a retail price of $3,499.

