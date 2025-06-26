Kaabo Introduces The Urban: Lightweight, High-Performance Electric Scooter Tailored for City Commuters

Kaabo Urban Kaabo Urban

Global micromobility brand Kaabo has introduced the Kaabo Urban.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global micromobility brand Kaabo has introduced the Kaabo Urban, an electric scooter engineered to meet the growing demand for compact, high-spec personal transport in dense urban environments. Designed for daily commuting, the Urban emphasizes portability, smart features, and performance consistency across short-to-mid range travel.

Urban-Ready Design Backed by Core Performance Metrics

At the heart of the Kaabo Urban is a 500W rear hub motor (with a peak output of 1092W) paired with a 48V 10.4Ah battery, delivering a top speed of 25 mph (40 kph) and a range of up to 25 miles on a single charge. With performance parameters built for city use, the Urban targets the growing segment of working professionals, students, and last-mile riders looking to bypass congested roads and public transport reliability issues.

The scooter’s folding mechanism reduces its height to just 570mm (22.4 inches), supporting seamless integration into multi-modal commutes, whether stowed under a desk, in a car trunk, or on public transport. A TFT multifunction display with NFC access offers riders an intuitive, secure interface for ride stats and quick start-up.

Feature Set Aligned With Modern Commuter Expectations

• Dual disc brakes (front and rear) provide reliable stopping power

• IPX6 water resistance allows for riding in variable weather conditions

• Integrated turn signals and front/rear LED lighting support visibility and safety

• 8.5 x 3.0-inch vacuum tires ensure grip, puncture resistance, and a smooth ride across varied urban terrain

• Retractable charging port design adds a layer of practical durability

Available in four color options, black, gold, green, and blue; the Kaabo Urban is positioned to be both a functional and stylistic addition to the commuter’s mobility toolkit.

Contextualized for Market Demand

The launch of the Kaabo Urban reflects shifting consumer priorities in the micromobility space: compact yet powerful solutions that don’t compromise on safety or experience. As cities continue adapting infrastructure for personal electric vehicles and regulating usage standards, lightweight, street-legal scooters with high-spec features are poised for continued growth.

The Urban enters a competitive but fast-expanding category, where demand is driven by rising urban density, increased environmental awareness, and a desire for independent, efficient travel solutions.

The Kaabo Urban is available at Kaabousa.com for $799

About Kaabo

Kaabo is a globally recognized manufacturer of electric mobility solutions, known for developing premium e-scooters designed for city, recreational, and all-terrain use. With a commitment to innovation, safety, and ride quality, Kaabo continues to set benchmarks in the personal electric vehicle industry

