Data Center Physical Security Market anticipated to surpass US$30.841 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.39%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center physical security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.39% between 2025 and 2030 to reach 30.841 billion by 2030.The data center physical security market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years as companies prioritize the protection of their sensitive data. With the increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches, businesses are recognizing the importance of securing their physical infrastructure in addition to their digital systems.This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based services and the increasing demand for data storage and processing. As more companies shift towards digitalization, the need for secure data centers becomes even more crucial.One of the key factors driving the growth of the data center physical security market is the strict regulations and compliance requirements for data protection. Governments around the world are implementing stricter laws to ensure the security and privacy of personal and sensitive data. This has led to an increased demand for advanced physical security solutions such as biometric access control , video surveillance, and intrusion detection systems.In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in the growth of the data center physical security market. With the rise of remote work and online transactions, the demand for secure data centers has increased as businesses look for ways to protect their data from potential cyber threats.As the data center physical security market continues to grow, companies are investing in advanced security solutions to safeguard their data and maintain compliance with regulations. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, making the data center physical security market a lucrative industry for businesses and investors alike.In conclusion, the data center physical security market is experiencing significant growth as companies prioritize data protection and compliance with regulations. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the rise of remote work, the demand for secure data centers is only expected to grow in the future. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the data center physical security market that have been covered are Assa Abloy, Robert Bosch, Honeywell, Morpho, Tyco International, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Hikvision Digital Technology, among others.The market analytics report segments the data center physical security market as follows:• By Typeo Softwareo Hardwareo Services• By Solutiono Video Surveillanceo Monitoring Solutionso Access Control Solutionso Others• By Serviceso Security Consulting Serviceso System Integration Serviceso Professional Services• By Industry Verticalo IT and Telecomo BFSIo Governmento Healthcareo Energyo Educationo Retailo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo United Kingdomo Franceo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Assa Abloy• Robert Bosch• Honeywell• Morpho• Tyco International• Siemens• Schneider Electric• Hikvision Digital Technology• Dahua Technology• Axis Communication 