Special Forces Team Break Everest Record

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four British former Special Forces soldiers have made mountaineering history by successfully summiting Mount Everest from the UK at sea level and back again in under 7 days, successfully completing their ambitious 'Mission: Everest' charity challenge.The mission achieved unprecedented speed using pre-acclimatisation techniques, eliminating the typical 4-6 week acclimatisation period at Base Camp.The team, which included Veterans Minister and Selly Oak MP Colonel Alastair Carns, reached the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) summit on the 21st May.The record-breaking team comprised of Kevin Godlington (ex-SAS), Colonel Carns (the most highly decorated MP since World War II), Major Garth Miller (ex SAS now British Airways pilot), and Anthony "Staz" Stazicker CGC (ex- SBS).Their swift success was made possible through innovative pre-acclimatisation techniques, including sleeping in hypoxic tents for 12 weeks before travelling to Nepal.This allowed them to fly directly to Everest Base Camp from Kathmandu and begin climbing immediately, bypassing the traditional weeks of altitude adjustment on the mountain.True to their commitment to "leave no waste, leave no trace," the expedition successfully demonstrated a more sustainable approach to high-altitude mountaineering.By limiting time spent at Base Camp, the team reduced the typical expedition's carbon footprint by a third and cut food consumption and human waste to just 10% of a standard ascent.Kevin was equipped with biodegradable sunglasses from Teysha Technologies - made from plant-based polymers that can withstand temperatures as low as -40°C and withstand the harsh mountain glare.Unlike conventional plastic that takes up to 500 years to decompose, this equipment breaks down into non-harmful organic materials.ThruDark provided summit suits engineered from high-performance materials including innovative fabrics made from discarded fishing nets, helping to combat ocean pollution.The expedition has raised £100,000 so far for veterans charities, and aims to raise at least £500,00 by the end of the year, with funds also supporting Scotty's Little Soldiers, which provides vital support to bereaved children who have lost a parent serving in the British Armed Forces.The team have now safely returned to the UK, after successfully completing the ascent."Our accelerated approach, combined with Teysha's biodegradable technology, represents a new model for responsible mountaineering," said Kevin Godlington, from Kent. "We've proven this can be the most sustainable mountaineering mission yet."Matthew Stone, CEO of Teysha Technologies, added: "The team's success demonstrates that sustainability and peak performance can go hand in hand."Donations are still welcome at: https://gvwhl.com/K5UYU

