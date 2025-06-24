Hearing Instrument Specialist Donna DeMarco of Accurate Hearing Systems Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna DeMarco is known as a Hearing Instrument Specialist, a title she earned with a 2-year degree in Applied Sciences that she achieved in 2006. But she is also well known for other things. Customers know her as a source of everything related to hearing: quality testing, impressions, a full range of products and even repair services. She is also a source of information and support for the various hearing Instruments that improve the quality of people’s hearing and life. Furthermore, they know Donna as a warm, local merchant, and sometimes will just pop into the office to say hi, to chat about crafting (her other passion) or to see what is new in hearing aid design.

“Many people fear going to the doctor. I strive for an environment where people will laugh, smile, and warm up. It’s a medical style office, but it is not a strict environment, and we want people to feel comfortable and trusting. I grew up in a small town in Washington State and I try to keep that flavor here at Accurate Hearing Systems, LLC ”

At the medical office she features assorted styles such as in-canal, over the ear, remote receiver, and behind- the-ear systems. Recommendations will be made on the basis of the audiogram and the degree of hearing loss that it identifies, as well as what might be best suited for the patient’s lifestyle. Young people, she says, like Bluetooth capabilities.

Donna did not immediately set out to study a health field, she began her studies and career in marketing. She was looking to purchase an existing Medical practice business and moved to Alaska to buy one. And, ended up starting Accurate Hearing Systems, LLC from scratch. The town was new and unfamiliar (she had no idea where to buy groceries), but she grew to love it out there and has kept things going for nearly 15 years now. Donna says it reflects her commitment to help other people and the way she plans and sticks with goals.

Donna notes many people don’t realize they are losing their hearing, and someone might think you are mean or ignoring them when they try to speak to you,. Once you hear properly, it’s like a new life, you will feel better about yourself, and others will notice. Even job performance, she says, improves with better hearing.

At the Accurate Hearing Systems LLC location there are many resources for clients including a testing booth, and assistance with processing insurance claims. Donna is proud to cater to every patient’s need and says while there are other hearing aid offices across Alaska, she believe she is the only full set of services under one roof.

Donna was invited to Close Up as part of their Empowering Women Series. She believes all that she does to help erase the stigma of hearing loss, and benefit people, can be very empowering. Donna also supports the advancement of other women employed at the shop and is sponsoring training for one to get her HIS Certification and another to learn medical billing.

Donna not only loves helping people and providing amplification support, but she also has a long-time hobby that she has turned into a second business. In her podcast, she will talk about Aunties Sewing Kits, LLC, a website line of sewing kits for hobbyists.

The adorable projects range from felting kits, to quilting, to table runners, to tote bag and purse patterns. They are all small-scale projects for use with bright and colorful fabrics. Donna has special quilting machines and says her sewing projects are the source of off-hour relaxation and fun.

“I started Accurate Hearing Systems, LLC and Aunties Sewing Kits, LLC from scratch. I could not handle another brick and mortar business, but the website is doing well. You can learn more and explore them at auntiessewingkits.com.”

Donna’s many anecdotes are sure to make you smile. You will also learn much about the hearing amplification field. So be sure to catch her two podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured Donna DeMarco in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday June 18th at 3pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday June 25th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-hearing-instrument/id1785721253?i=1000713681405

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-282040539/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6lfRRUVytHbhHdHgfns5il

For more information about empowering woman and HIS Donna Demarco visit www.accuratehearingsystems.com

