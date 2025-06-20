Region's Biggest Expo & Conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts & Logistics to be held in Dubai

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 Aug

Dubai to Host the 16th Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 at The Conrad Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Dubai will welcome global industry leaders and stakeholders for the 16th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference, scheduled for August 18th and 19th, 2025, at the Conrad Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. This internationally recognized event brings together professionals from the bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts & Logistics sectors to explore emerging trends, market dynamics, and innovative technologies that are shaping the downstream energy landscape.Over the years, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference has evolved into a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange, trade dialogue, and strategic networking. The 2025 edition is expected to host delegates, exhibitors, and speakers from over 30 countries, representing refining companies, infrastructure firms, chemical manufacturers, trading houses, logistics providers, research institutions, and regulatory bodies.A Strategic Focus on Three Critical Sectors:Bitumen:With the global road construction and infrastructure sector continuously expanding, this segment will focus on key topics such as:• Bulk and Drummed Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), and Bio-Bitumen• Sustainable paving technologies including Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP)• Regional supply chains, Shipping lines, warehousing, international trade, and pricing outlooksPetrochemicals:As the backbone of industrial manufacturing, petrochemicals remain vital to economic development. Discussions will include:• Market trends in Aromatics, Olefins, Solvents, Base Oils, and Intermediate Chemicals• Emerging opportunities in value-added downstream processing• Feedstock diversification and sustainability in production methodsPetroproducts:This segment will address refined petroleum products and their role in meeting industrial and transportation energy needs, with sessions on:• Fuel Oils, Diesel, Naphtha, Bitumen Emulsions, LDO, and Specialty Blends• Regional demand and distribution trendsLogistics:• Logistics, Shipping, storage solutions, and evolving environmental regulations• Bulk Bitumen, petrochemicals product, Petroproducts,What the Conference Offers:• A structured agenda with plenary sessions, expert panels, and technical presentations• An international exhibition showcasing new technologies, equipment, and product solutions• Networking opportunities to connect with senior-level professionals and decision-makers• Insights into policy developments, sustainability initiatives, and market forecastsDubai as the Ideal HostDubai’s advanced infrastructure, global connectivity, and reputation as a trade and energy hub make it an ideal host for this global event. The UAE’s emphasis on innovation and sustainability in the energy and infrastructure sectors further enhances the relevance of this conference to regional and international stakeholders.Looking AheadAs global industries navigate complex transitions in energy, trade, and environmental compliance, forums like the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference play a crucial role in promoting dialogue and developing forward-looking strategies. The 2025 edition in Dubai is expected to foster meaningful collaborations and offer valuable perspectives to help shape the future of the bitumen, petrochemicals, and petroproducts sectors.

Fuels of the Future Conference 2025 Leela Mumbai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.