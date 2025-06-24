Amy Brotherson LCSW at Hilltop Counseling Services Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What qualities make the ideal mental health counselor? Is it the ability to create a safe space? A certain relatability and personal understanding of life trauma? Is it the way they empower clients towards progress? For Amy Brotherson, LCSW, it is all of those.

Amy is a clinical social worker and mental health coach who works with clients, from age 3 to adult, whose lives have been impacted by trauma and stressful events. She delivers hope and healing to help people discover a healthy perception of themselves to have more successful relationships with others and to lead complete and fruitful lives.

Currently, Amy is employed at Hilltop Counseling Services, a comprehensive mental health center that provides a complete range of services that include evidence-based therapeutic techniques and uncommon approaches like activity-based experiential therapy. That can include equine (horse) therapy, hiking, rock climbing, and other physical activities, which are especially popular with children. They also have a diverse team of professionals. As a clinical social worker, Amy helps connect clients to resources in society and builds a team around each client. She also plans goals for improvement, individually and in the school/community.

At Hilltop Counseling everything hinges on the transformative power that psychotherapy holds for those who seek it. Psychotherapy is a sacred space, which honors the connection with the client and the incredible journey they embark upon. Everyone on the staff believes in the value of this process and is committed to providing the highest quality of care to those who seek healing and growth.

“I help my clients, who have included children, adults, couples and families, to find hope and gain a healthier outlook. I have worked in situations where mental health services, adoptions, and family reunification were successfully achieved.”

Amy has also worked with specific populations such as those in hospice care and children with Autism. Her compassion comes from deep understanding and common experiences. For instance, she is a stepmother and has children of her own. In addition to her work at Hilltop, Amy teaches courses at UT Tech in human development and family relationships. She also thoroughly enjoys speaking about mental health and self-empowerment. Amy is an award-winning speaker.

Amy’s interest in health and the human mind sprang from her youth, when her parents divorced, and there was a lot of anxiety and depression that trickled down into all of the family's lives. She wanted to build understanding about changes in emotions and behaviors and how to express feelings while making wise choices. She emphasizes that our existence is about making choices, and we don’t have to perceive life the same way we did after a trauma. And she wants people to realize they are not alone; others have gone through similar experiences, and they want to help out. They want to guide you to happiness and empowerment.

“A lot of our issues come from well-meaning parents. I want them to understand the most effective parenting techniques. I have a book coming out soon on the parenting topic. The title is Raising Confident Kids. I put my expert knowledge into writing because love alone isn’t enough in today’s complex world.”

Amy will share more about her work history and client philosophy in the June podcast. Everyone can learn something from her experiences, knowledge, and strategies

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Amy Brotherson LCSW in an interview with Jim Masters on

Wednesday, June 18th at 12:00pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-amy-brotherson-lcsw-at-hilltop/id1785721253?i=1000713676795

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-amy-brotherson-282040541/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5D0MHCAdHZcXzXPu4HkGfd

For more information about Amy and her professional goals please visit:

www.hilltopcounselingservices.com

www.amybrotherson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.