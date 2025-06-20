Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2025

MACAU, June 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for May 2025 rose by 0.19% year-on-year but dropped by 0.05% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended May this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.38% from the previous period (June 2023 – May 2024).

With respect to the sections of goods and services that are closely linked to livelihoods, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.21% year-on-year owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas higher rentals for dwellings pushed up the price index of Housing & Fuels by 0.13%. Price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+4.14%) saw notable year-on-year increase. On the other hand, the price indices of Information & Communication (-3.09%) and Clothing & Footwear (-2.47%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B grew by 0.13% and 0.25% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to April this year, the Composite CPI fell by 0.05% in May. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (-0.03%) dropped on account of lower prices of fruits, fresh fish, seafood, edible oil and vegetables. Price indices of Transport (-0.56%) and Recreation, Sport & Culture (-0.42%) saw month-on-month decline due to decreases in airfares, hotel room rates and package tour charges after the Easter holiday. Meanwhile, the price indices of Clothing & Footwear (+0.71%) and Household Furnishings & Services (+0.28%) increased. The CPI-A and CPI-B dipped by 0.04% and 0.06% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended May 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.38% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (+2.41%), Education (+1.9%) and Health (+1.44%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Transport (-2.87%) and Information & Communication (-1.34%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.35% and 0.39% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first five months of 2025 grew by 0.17% year-on-year, with the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rising by 0.55%. The average CPI-A and CPI-B rose by 0.13% and 0.2% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.