Visitor arrivals for May 2025
MACAU, June 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals increased by 25.3% year-on-year to 3,372,081 in May 2025. Same-day visitors (1,992,296) and overnight visitors (1,379,785) rose by 39.2% and 9.4% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 31.4% year-on-year to 2,439,936 in May, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,309,168) rising by 46.5%. Among the Mainland visitors, 166,602 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 48,626 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 17,867 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 42.5% year-on-year to 1,329,383, driven by an upsurge of 66.1% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (621,106) and the Taiwan region (78,828) went up by 6.7% and 14.3% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 232,211 in May, up by 25.6% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (57,018), Indonesia (16,149) and Thailand (15,024) rose by 59%, 11.3% and 43.1% year-on-year respectively, while those from Malaysia (14,567) and Singapore (8,455) decreased by 3.5% and 9.8%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (14,774) increased by 7.4% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (41,765) and Japan (13,500) grew by 22.8% and 36% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (11,241) went up by 12.1% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (2,780,906; 82.5% of total) grew by 32.4% year-on-year in May; those arriving through the Hengqin port showed a growth of over 70%. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (347,388; 10.3%) increased by 4.5% year-on-year, while those by air (243,787; 7.2%) dropped by 5.9%.
In the first five months of 2025, a total of 16,327,537 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 15.2% year-on-year; same-day visitors (9,571,272) and overnight visitors (6,756,265) grew by 26.4% and 2.4% respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days in the first five months. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) remained unchanged, while that for overnight visitors (2.3 days) increased by 0.1 day.
