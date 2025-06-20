Wellness Genomics Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's been observed that the wellness genomics market has seen quite a spike in its growth rate in recent years. The market is expected to grow from $4.99 billion in 2024 to $5.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.8%. Factors such as an increase in chronic disease prevalence, growing consumer health awareness, rising demand for personalized health, focuses on preventive healthcare, and growing direct-to-consumer genomics, have significantly attributed to this growth in the preceding period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Wellness Genomics Market Size?

The next few years are anticipated to yield even more rapid growth for the wellness genomics market. By 2029, it is projected to have a market value of $9.46 billion, driven by a CAGR of 13.6%. This forthcoming growth can be attributed to several reasons, including the increasing affordability of genetic testing, more investments in healthcare, growing interest in personalized nutrition, rising disposable incomes, a growing geriatric population, and a rising demand for personalized health and wellness.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Wellness Genomics Market?

A major driving force for the growth of the wellness genomics market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. This medical approach tailors treatment and care to an individual's unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and health conditions for more precise and effective outcomes. The ability of wellness genomics to reveal unique genetic insights that tailor lifestyle and preventive health strategies to each individual’s unique biological makeup makes it an important facilitator of personalized medicine.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Wellness Genomics Market?

Major companies operating in the wellness genomics market include Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., 23andMe Holding Co., Color Health Inc., Variantyx Inc., Segterra Inc., Dante Labs Inc., among others. They have been pivotal in shaping the market dynamics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Wellness Genomics Market?

Many of these firms are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as personalized genomics platforms, to provide tailored health insights and lifestyle recommendations based on an individual’s genetic profile. This is an emerging trend that's set to significantly influence the market dynamics going forward.

How Is The Wellness Genomics Market Segmented?

Peering deep into the report, the wellness genomics market is segmented by Type Predictive Testing, Consumer Genomics, Other Types; by Setting Type Direct-To Consumer DTC, Professional; and by Application Breast And Ovarian Cancer Screening, Diabetic Screening And Monitoring, and others. Other types include Epigenetic Testing, Microbiome And Gut Health Genomics, and Pharmacogenomics For Lifestyle Drugs.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Wellness Genomics Market?

In terms of regional analysis, North America held the largest share in the wellness genomics market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

