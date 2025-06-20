GPPC's Three-Pronged Strategy Aims to Overcome Market Headwinds

GPPC continues to enhance its competitiveness through three core strategies product value enhancement, marketing globalization, and investment diversification.

New Product Lines Reinforce Sustainable Green Petrochemical Development

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation ( GPPC , 1312) held its annual shareholders’ meeting today (June 20). During the meeting, shareholders approved the 2024 financial statements and business report, and the company presented key updates on business progress. Due to losses, the company will not pay out dividends and remuneration for directors and employees. GPPC Chairperson Sherie Chiu stated that the company continues to enhance its competitiveness through three core strategies: product value enhancement, marketing globalization, and investment diversification – laying the groundwork for a strong rebound once the market cycle recovers.Over the past two years, the petrochemical industry has faced multiple headwinds, including oversupply in China, geopolitical instability, wars, U.S.-China trade tensions, high inflation, and elevated interest rates. Despite all these impactful factors, GPPC has been steadfast in its implementation of the three-pronged strategy.In terms of product value enhancement, GPPC’s R&D center continues to pursue high-end applications and forward-looking bio-based materials. Domestically, the company and the Industrial Technology Research Institute ( ITRI ) are co-developing functional polyamide materials under the “Program for Assisting Industries in Enhancing Competitiveness and Expanding into Overseas Markets” led by the Industrial Development Administration (IDB) of Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). GPPC and ITRI are also building an alliance with their downstream supply chain to promote functional polyamide materials to the Southeast Asian market. Internationally, GPPC is partnering with leading corporations from Japan and South Korea to co-develop precision, high-quality, and high-spec low-carbon green nylon materials, boosting the competitiveness of its product portfolio.In line with the strategy of marketing globalization, GPPC is responding to the wave of global supply chain relocation by reducing its export dependence on China and actively expanding into markets such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, and Bangladesh. In the first quarter of 2025, exports to Southeast Asia, India, and Bangladesh accounted for over 50% of total export volume, gradually decreasing reliance on any single market.In terms of investment diversification, in addition to its joint ventures with CHIMEI Corporation (Zhenjiang Chimei and Zhangzhou Chimei), GPPC has also completed its four-year development of Quanzhou Grand Pacific Chemical, which began full production in March. The facility is designed to produce 660,000 tons of propylene and 450,000 tons of high-value polypropylene annually. This new product line targets key markets including healthcare, semiconductors, electric vehicles, electronics, and recycled packaging, providing functional materials that support energy transition and sustainable development.Quanzhou Grand Pacific Chemical has adopted the latest international technologies, featuring a fully integrated Distributed Control System (DCS) and AI-driven optimization platforms. By leveraging big data analytics, the plant enables real-time automated process monitoring, optimal efficiency, and reduction of energy consumption, making it a model petrochemical plant that is safe, scalable, high-end, intelligent, and green. This integrated system fully aligns with GPPC’s long-term vision for green manufacturing and sustainable operations.Looking ahead, Sherie Chiu emphasized that GPPC’s transformation efforts have already begun to yield results. In the face of persistent market challenges, GPPC will not only maintain stable operations of its core business but also continue its transition from a traditional petrochemical company to a high-end composite material supplier. In response to industrial trends, global market dynamics, and supply chain shifts, the company will make timely reform of product lines and invest in new businesses to ensure steady growth and sustainable development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.