Ophthalmic Sutures Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global healthcare industry experiences continuous advancements, the Global Ophthalmic Sutures Market Report 2025 is now available, offering a comprehensive illustration of market dynamics. Surfacing from the limit of $0.56 billion in 2024, an estimated growth at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2% is predicted to catapult the market value to $0.61 billion in 2025.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Ophthalmic Sutures Market Size?

The forecast period is anticipated to witness similar, if not more, potent upturns. By 2029, the ophthalmic sutures market size is expected to reach $0.82 billion with a similar CAGR of 7.8%. Several factors serve as catalysts to this impending growth, including increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness and screening for eye diseases, a rising focus on cosmetic ophthalmic procedures, and burgeoning investments in ophthalmic research and innovation. Further, the influx of skilled ophthalmic surgeons is a crucial impetus fuelling the growth.

How Is Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Propelling The Ophthalmic Sutures Market Growth?

With the demand for enhanced medical services, treatments, facilities, and research on the rise, healthcare expenditure is also going through a substantial increase. Healthcare expenditure is committed to funding research and innovation that leads to the creation of advanced, specialized sutures, which in turn, significantly improve surgical outcomes and patient care.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services CMS, in 2024, the national health expenditures grew by 7.5% to $4.9 trillion in 2023, accounting for 17.6% of the GDP. Expectations are that between 2023 and 2032, this average national health expenditure will grow at an average annual rate of 5.6%. Such escalations in healthcare expenditures invariably direct the growth of the ophthalmic sutures market.

What Significant Role Do Key Industry Players Play In The Ophthalmic Sutures Market?

Formidable industry players such as Medtronic plc, Medline Industries LP, Stryker Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc, Teleflex Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, B. Braun Group, Mani Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Aurolab, Assut Europe, DemeTECH Corporation, Unilene SAC, Internacional Farmacéutica SA de CV, Geuder AG, GPC Medical Ltd., Rumex International Co., FCI Ophthalmics Inc. are driving the growth of the Ophthalmic Sutures Market.

What Are The Current Emerging Trends In The Ophthalmic Sutures Market?

Key industry ophthalmic sutures market players are focusing on creating innovative products such as next-generation microsurgical sutures, designed to enhance surgical outcomes and cater to the evolving needs of the medical industry. These advanced surgical sutures embody innovative materials and technologies, improving patient outcomes, reducing complications, and enriching the surgical experience. An example of such an advancement is the launch of Onatec ophthalmic microsurgical sutures by Corza Medical in October 2024.

How Is The Ophthalmic Sutures Market Segmented?

The Ophthalmic Sutures Market is stratified as follows:

1 By Product Type: Absorbable Sutures, Non-Absorbable Sutures

2 By Type: Natural, Synthetic

3 By Application: Corneal Transplantation Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Vitrectomy Surgery, Iridectomy Surgery, Oculoplastic Surgery, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers ASCs, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1 By Absorbable Sutures: Polyglactin Sutures, Polyglycolic Acid Sutures, Polydioxanone Sutures, Fast Absorbing Gut Sutures, Chromic Gut Sutures

2 By Non-Absorbable Sutures: Nylon Sutures, Polypropylene Sutures, Silk Sutures, Polyester Sutures, Stainless Steel Sutures

What Are The Regional Insights In The Ophthalmic Sutures Market?

On a regional forefront, North America garnered a substantial lead in the Ophthalmic Sutures Market in 2024. However, the forecast period is expected to see the Asia-Pacific region outshining as the fastest-growing region. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

