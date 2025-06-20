BTW Media Completes an Intense May–June 2025 Event Circuit

BTW Media has successfully concluded a packed two-month schedule, attending and covering 18 major global events during May and June 2025.

UNITED STATES, HI, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BTW Media has successfully concluded a packed two-month schedule, attending and covering 18 major global events during May and June 2025. From London to Singapore, Dublin to Tokyo, the media platform engaged with key players in internet infrastructure, cloud, policy, and digital innovation.The calendar kicked off in London with LINX124, where UK and international network operators gathered to discuss traffic growth, resilience, and the role of community-led exchanges. Shortly after, ICANN83 brought together internet governance stakeholders to address evolving DNS regulations, domain abuse, and global digital policy coordination.In Asia, regional meetings like MYNOG-12 and the Asia Interconnect World Forum 2025 offered insights into Southeast Asia’s maturing internet landscape. These meetings featured local operators and engineers exchanging practical solutions on routing security, capacity challenges, and interconnection.BTW Media also reported from NIX Members Meeting 2025, where infrastructure coordination across emerging markets was in focus, with an emphasis on keeping traffic local and networks robust.In North America, NANOG 94 in Seattle delivered deep technical discussions on BGP, automation, and network scaling. The event served as a key meeting point for internet engineers and operators managing some of the largest networks in the world.Europe hosted several cornerstone gatherings. TNC25, organized by GÉANT, spotlighted research and education network advancements, with a focus on secure data exchange and digital trust in academic institutions. ESNOG33 in Spain followed, bringing together the Spanish-speaking NOG community for updates on IPv6 deployment and peering optimization.Business and infrastructure deals were a major theme at the Europe 2025 GCCM in Berlin, where carriers, data center providers, and platform operators met to build new partnerships and explore cross-border collaboration.Gender diversity in tech came to the forefront at Web Summit Women in Tech 2025, where leaders from startups, enterprises, and academia shared personal stories, discussed representation in STEM, and celebrated progress while acknowledging challenges that still exist.In the cloud and datacenter space, Datacloud Global Congress 2025 and the Japan Cloud & Datacenter Convention 2025 focused on infrastructure growth, AI readiness, and green energy targets in the data industry.The Interconnect World Forum 2025, held in Dubai, and its Asia counterpart in Singapore brought discussions on submarine cables, internet exchange development, and carrier-neutral interconnection to the table. Both events attracted telecom leaders navigating a rapidly shifting digital landscape.The Middle East and Africa were in focus at FutureNet MENA 2025, where discussions centered on 5G infrastructure, enterprise digitalization, and smart cities. Meanwhile, M360 LATAM 2025 in Mexico emphasized Latin America’s efforts to expand mobile connectivity and close the digital divide.In the Americas, America Digital Congress 2025 served as a major convening point for CIOs, fintech innovators, and cloud providers focused on business transformation in the digital age.Wrapping up the season, CommunicAsia 2025 in Singapore showcased next-generation networks, enterprise 5G, and digital services at national scale, while the CCT Global Summit 2025 in Dublin welcomed wholesale carriers and content platforms to discuss interconnection, traffic flow, and infrastructure resilience across Europe.BTW Media’s participation across these 18 events reflects a deep commitment to staying at the heart of industry conversations. Through real-time coverage, expert insights, and on-the-ground presence, the platform continues to connect audiences with the people, trends, and technologies shaping the internet of tomorrow.Looking ahead, several more key events are on the horizon. Coverage will continue at Capacity Eurasia 2025, a vital summit for intercontinental network and subsea operators; MWPS 2025, focusing on mobile and wireless power systems; and the 123rd IETF, where critical internet protocols and standards will be discussed. Additionally, regional operator groups such as LKNOG 9, IDNOG 10, and APAN 60 will provide fresh insights from across Asia-Pacific. The second edition of NetUK2 later this year will also offer updates on the UK’s infrastructure strategy and community coordination efforts.

